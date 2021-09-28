Selena Gomez: Doubts about her acting skills

The latest project of the 29-year-old singer and actress is the Hulu mystery comedy series ‘Only Murders in the Building’, in which she stars with legendary Hollywood comedians Steve Martin and Martin Short. Selena was thrilled to land the role as the mysterious apartment block tenant Mabel Mora and show her acting skills to the two comedians, but she admits it is up to others to judge her performance and talents on camera.

Speaking to the latest US edition of OK! Magazine, she said, “To be honest, I don’t know if I’m a good actress. I just do my job and hope I meet these incredible people but I will say that from the first episode to the end I learned a lot, I even joked with you [Co-Schöpfer] John [Hoffman]that I wish I could repeat the first episode because I felt like I had developed a lot. “









Selena rose to fame as a child star on Disney Channel as the lead actress in ‘Wizards of Waverly Place’ and is delighted that she is now at a point in her career where she can shake off her past and show how she has matured as an actress. She shared, “I dedicated my life to Disney at a very young age. I was a kid and didn’t know what I was doing. I was just running around on the set. The level of sophistication of the material is why I do this Now I feel like a sponge, soaking up all the wisdom I can. It’s nice to be back on TV and be cast for a role my real age, which never happens. “