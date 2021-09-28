Second largest Ethereum mining pool ceases operations

Sparkpool is the second largest Ethereum mining pool in the world. Due to the crackdown on crypto currencies in China, it ceases operations.

The mining pool has officially announced that it will not allow new users in mainland China. This is in response to the new measures taken by the Chinese authorities to combat crypto adoption in the country.

After the initial restrictions last Friday, Sparkpool will continue to discontinue services and want to remove existing mining pool users in China and abroad from the platform.

According to the announcement, the measures are intended to protect users’ assets. This is a response to the regulatory requirements. “We will provide further information about the cessation of operations via announcements, e-mails and messages on the website,” said SparkPool.

Sparkpool was launched in China in early 2018 and has established itself as the world's largest mining pool for ethers (ETH). The company shares this status with the Ethereum mining pool, the Ethermine. At press time, SparkPool's mining power accounted for 22 percent of the world's hashrate and Ethereum. That's a little less than Ethermine's 24 percent stake.









The Chinese government reiterated its negative stance on crypto by making all crypto transactions in the country illegal. As a result, some of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges such as Binance and Huobi temporarily blocked new users from mainland China. In Hong Kong, on the other hand, customers are still being served.

In this context: China tightens crypto ban: Ethereum falls more than Bitcoin

Cointelegraph asked SparkPool for a comment, but received no response by press time.

Ethereum is currently still transitioning from a proof-of-work to a proof-of-stake model. The result will be the long-planned upgrade called Ethereum 2.0. As Cointelegraph already reported, the ether miners won’t have many options when Ethereum 2.0 is finally here, as their mining devices will then probably become superfluous.