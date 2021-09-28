Ryan Reynolds & Mark Wahlberg are beaten

In addition to the most popular Netflix series ever, the streaming service also has Top 10 lists for the most popular movies published that he has produced himself. There is not only information on how often the films were played, but also how many hours were streamed in total.

Both lists have clear Netflix hits with Sandra Bullock and Chris Hemsworth. You have to yourself Ryan Reynolds and Mark Wahlberg give up.

The top 10 most popular Netflix films – 2 minutes played *

* This means the number of accounts that played at least 2 minutes in the first 28 days.

Check out the Extraction 2 teaser trailer with Chris Hemsworth:

Extraction 2 – Teaser 1 (English) HD

Top 10 Most Popular Netflix Movies – Hours Played *

* means the number of hours that were played in the first 28 days.

What do the numbers tell us about the popularity of Netflix movies?

Since the figures were not collected by an independent body, but come from Netflix itself, they should be viewed with caution. In addition, they remain very imprecise, which means that we do not know, for example, how many subscribers have watched a particular film from start to finish. However, there are a few interesting abnormalities:









Bird Box (2018) was something like that first Netflix blockbusters and it is quite impressive that the Sandra Bullock film, as far as the hours streamed in the first 28 days, have not been beaten to this day.

and it is quite impressive that the Sandra Bullock film, as far as the hours streamed in the first 28 days, have not been beaten to this day. 6 Underground with Ryan Reynolds is one of the most watched films on the streaming service. Still, it’s not enough for a sequel, which, according to a Netflix representative, is due to the qualities of the Michael Bay film.

is one of the most watched films on the streaming service. Still, it’s not enough for a sequel, which, according to a Netflix representative, is due to the qualities of the Michael Bay film. Extraction with Chris Hemsworth however, it didn’t even cost half as much as 6 Underground and did better with both critics and audiences. Accordingly, a whole extraction universe is in the works.

however, it didn’t even cost half as much as 6 Underground and did better with both critics and audiences. Accordingly, a whole extraction universe is in the works. Even Mark Wahlberg’s action film Spenser Confidential must line up in midfield. Director Peter Berg believes in a sequel (via Collider ), but so far it has not been announced by Netflix.

must line up in midfield. Director Peter Berg believes in a sequel (via ), but so far it has not been announced by Netflix. Who wonders why Bright 2 with Will Smith was not initiated immediately, the answer may be found here.

was not initiated immediately, the answer may be found here. The renaissance of the-Irishman-is-long-jokes is inevitable given the second list.

The figures were published at the Code Conference in Los Angeles (via Deadline ).

