Robert Downey Jr .: Actor smoked marijuana at Disneyland

Robert Downey Jr .: First visit to Disneyland resulted in an arrest

For the first time at Disneyland and then something like that: Robert Downey Jr. (54, “Sherlock Holmes”) revealed on Friday at an event of the D23 Convention that he had been taken away on his first visit to the amusement park. This is reported, among other things, by the US industry journal “Deadline”.









A group of security men caught the actor smoking marijuana in a gondola. “I was taken to a security center in a surprisingly friendly manner,” said the actor during his speech on stage. After a stern warning, he was brought back to his group. “I had to live with this shame for a long time and now I wanted to reveal it here.” Downey Jr. chose a special occasion for his confession: In the ceremony, the “Iron Man” star was honored as a Disney legend together with Christina Aguilera (38) and other stars. Disney will also be showing a preview of its new productions at the D23 Expo (23-25 ​​August 2019) in Anaheim.

