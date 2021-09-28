Ripple: Analyst reckons that the price could increase tenfold

Bitcoin and Ethereum have long been established on the crypto market. But there are always newcomers. One of them is Ripple.

Ripple: Central payment network for banks

Ripple is a kind of payment network for banks and is intended to make international payment transactions more efficient and cost-effective. In contrast to Bitcoin and Ethereum, the cryptocurrency is not decentralized and is largely held by the developers themselves. Critics fear too much influence here.

Raoul Pal, Real Vision and Global Macro Investor, gave an assessment of the potential prices of Ripple in an interview with Savvy Finance. First, Pal talks about what to expect in a lawsuit filed by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Background: The dispute is intended to clarify whether the ripple currency should be viewed as a security and the sale would therefore have been subject to approval. The investigation is ongoing against Ripple board members Brad Garlinghouse and Chris Larsen, as reported by Investing.





Ripple could soon launch unchecked

“No matter what lawsuits there were against crypto, all of them turned out well,” explains Pal. There may be a fine. After that, however, Ripple could go unchecked. The SEC investigations had meanwhile pulled the prices of the cryptocurrency very down. Some analysts think that is why the price of Ripple is so low. The price is currently below the psychologically important mark of one dollar (as of 09/28/2021, 4:53 p.m.).

“I don’t care that Ripple is not decentralized. The main thing is that it is used,” says Raoul Pal in an interview. If XRP (Ripple’s currency) can be traded on the stock exchanges again after the legal dispute, the management will have to buy a few hundred million dollars in XRP tokens: That could make prices climb, the expert explains.

Analyst: Ripple price could increase tenfold

“In the worst case, the price drops by say 50 percent. In the best case, the value increases tenfold. That’s why I’m going for an opportunity-risk ratio of 50: 1 over the next three to six months,” says Pal. It should be said, however, that this is of course pure speculation and crypto is very prone to fluctuations, i.e. it is volatile. In the worst case scenario, you run the risk of losing all of your money.

Source: Savvy Finance, Investing, Finances

