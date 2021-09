Riding: Twelfth place for Wörpedorfs Deborah Hilken in her DM debut

Wörpedorf / Beverstedt. Deborah Hilken achieved an excellent twelfth place in the German Amateur Championship in the national dressage championship in Münster-Handorf. “I didn’t think I’d be able to land so far up front,” said the 27-year-old. On her ten-year-old Hanoverian gelding Sir George Clooney, she qualified as tenth in the M * dressage class for the final, an M ** dressage freestyle.