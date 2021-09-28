Review of the comedy on SAT.1 with Mark Wahlberg

A couple wants a child – and suddenly has to take care of three. “Suddenly Family” does not reinvent the comedy, but tells the story in a surprisingly amusing and light-footed way.

With his two “Daddy’s Home” comedies, director Sean Anders recently celebrated great success at the box office – with sometimes quite silly humor. In his comedy “Suddenly Family” (2018), which SAT.1 is now showing again, the Californian becomes much more personal and relies a little more on sentimentality, but still comes up with plenty of gags. Anders was inspired for the story by his own life. He and his wife adopted several children at once.

The same goes for the couple Pete and Ellie Wagner, played by Mark Wahlberg and Rose Byrne. The couple feel that they are missing something. An adopted child should give new meaning to her middle class life. At first they hesitate when it is suggested that they take 15-year-old Lizzy (Isabela Moner) into their care – especially since the girl is only available in a pack of three, together with her younger siblings Juan (Gustavo Quiroz) and Lita (Julianna Gamiz). The mother of the three children, the Wagners learn, is in prison for her drug addiction.

Pete and Ellie accept the challenge and take the three kids into their home. At first everything seems to be going well – but the pubescent Lizzie soon rebels because she still dreams of being able to return to her mother with her siblings. The new parents are still willing to give everything for the happiness of the family.

If you only know director Sean Anders from his “Daddy’s Home” films, you can expect a surprise with “Suddenly Family”. Because instead of slapstick and plenty of exuberant gags, there is more quiet, but no less effective humor. There are a few weird outliers. First and foremost, “Suddenly Family” sees itself as an innocent comedy with a slight depth. The film threatens again and again to sink into kitsch. However, it is possible to avoid this danger again and again in a different way. He can rely on an excellent ensemble. The chemistry between Wahlberg and Byrne is right.

But the best is Isabela Moner, who first attracted attention with “Sicario 2” and here plays the rebellious but also very independent Lizzy. She succeeds in the versatile portrayal of a girl who wants to appear tough on the outside, but is very vulnerable on the inside. In interaction with the new parents, there are a few warm, beautiful moments. Octavia Spencer and Tig Notaro, who play the foster parenting agent and have few scenes but are responsible for some of the best and funniest moments, are wonderful.

Of course, nothing about “Suddenly Family” is really new, but the implementation is warm-hearted and extremely beautifully staged. Director Anders has created a comedy for the whole family who manages to tell a serious subject in an amusing and light-footed way – a film that warms the heart.

Suddenly family – Sun 07.02. – SAT.1: 8.15 p.m.



Source: teleschau – the mediendienst GmbH

