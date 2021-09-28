Rap legend Snoop Dogg buys “XCOPY” NFT on Ethereum for $ 3.9 million

Snoop Dogg has not stopped buying NFT since he came out as a collector “Cozomo de ‘Medici”. Now the rapper has bought a single NFT from artist XCOPY for almost $ 3.9 million in Ethereum.

Last week he came out as a remarkable pseudonymous NFT collector – and since then rapper and entertainer Snoop Dogg has been collecting diligently. Just a few hours ago he spent almost $ 4 million in ETH to purchase a single work by the artist XCOPY.

Under his NFT collector’s name “Cozomo de Medici”, Snoop bought the animated Ethereum NFT “Some Asshole” from XCOPY for 1,300 ETH on the SuperRare marketplace. That corresponds to ETH worth almost $ 3.9 million.

“Welcome ‘Some Asshole’ to the Medici Mansion. Let’s hope he’s polite at Nuna’s Sunday dinner, ”Cozomo tweeted shortly thereafter. And:

“I am honored to purchase XCOPY’s first published character track & # 7 Mint on SuperRare.”

XCOPY’s artwork has increasingly become a blue chip in the world of NFT artwork. Just last week, an unidentified buyer spent 1,000 ETH ($ 2.92 million) on another XCOPY artwork called “All Time High in the City,” according to data from DappRadar.

Performance from 25 ETH to 1,300 ETH

According to SuperRare, Snoop’s new XCOPY-NFT changed hands in March for just 100 ETH, which was worth about $ 181,000 at the time. Before that, it was sold for 25 ETH (around $ 8,200) in September 2020.

An NFT acts like a receipt for a rare digital item that is verified by a blockchain. XCOPY specializes in animated images. However, an NFT can also display still images, video files, interactive video games, and almost any other type of digital asset.

Last week, Snoop Dogg revealed that he has amassed a valuable collection of NFT collectibles under the pseudonym Cozomo de ‘Medici, logged on to Twitter since August.

Indeed, Cozomo has a valuable collection valued at over $ 17 million (as of last week) thanks to owning multiple CryptoPunks, many Art Blocks NFTs, and more.

Since its first reveal, Snoop has announced a collaboration with The Sandbox, an Ethereum-based Metaverse game in development. Snoop will have a specially designed area in-game and host a private party for NFT pass holders – including an in-game concert.

The Sandbox will also sell other Snoop-themed NFTs. These include playable avatars that look like him, as well as customizable LAND plots that border Snoop’s own terrain.

