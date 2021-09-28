QANplatform introduces a cloud provisioning feature that cuts provisioning time by 80%

QANplatform, a quantum-resistant blockchain platform, announced the launch of a fast cloud provisioning feature with 80% faster cloud provisioning, Invezz learned from a press release. The new feature is reaching record speeds, even compared to industry leaders. Developers can deploy the QAN private blockchain to Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure, Amazon AWS, Linode, DigitalOcean and other large cloud platforms in less than 5 minutes.

First blockchain platform to successfully automate provisioning

QANplatform is the first blockchain platform that successfully automates the provisioning function on large cloud platforms. Thanks to this development, smart contract developers and DevOps engineers can create Quantum-resistant smart contracts, DeFi solutions, NFTs, DApps, tokens and cryptocurrencies with the super-fast process that shortens the time of the provisioning cycle. Compared to installing Polkadot (DOT / USD), Ethereum (ETH / USD) or Algorand (ALGO / USD), developers of smart contracts can reduce the deployment time by four fifths.

Are you looking for quick news, hot tips, and market research? Then sign up for the Invezz newsletter today.

Johann Polecsak, co-founder and CTO of QANplatform, commented on the development:

Quantum Resistant Security is our number one unique selling proposition, but beyond that, we address today’s problems. QAN is taking a step back and focusing on lowering the barrier to entry for the developer community so that startups and companies can develop their Proof-of-Concepts (PoC) and Minimum Viable Products (MVP) as quickly as possible to achieve mass adoption to reach. QAN’s blockchain platform solves this problem by building integrations into existing and widely used and popular programming languages ​​(Rust, Go), DevOps technologies (Docker, Kubernetes) and cloud platforms such as Amazon AWS or Microsoft Azure.







TestNet will be released by the end of the year

After the release of the QANplatform TestNet, which is expected for the end of this year, developers can start rapidly deploying the cloud platform. You can pre-register for the QANplatform TestNet. Companies can also develop quantum-resistant smart contracts on the hybrid blockchain platform.

QANplatform is the epitome of the most important strategic tech trends

Blockchain technology and cloud computing have become two of the most important and strategic technology trends over the past five years. However, the COVID pandemic really got them into the spotlight due to factors like improved privacy and distributed functionality.