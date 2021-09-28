Problematic classic films: James Bond is out of date police and secret service propaganda | Ignition radio | Bavaria 2 | radio

It is mostly sexism that haunts the feature pages in the run-up to a new James Bond film. Is such a male figure still up-to-date today? Don’t we need other debates than the questions of which Bond girls 007 is getting involved with this time or whether he is driving an Aston Martin, BMW or maybe even Lotus Esprit again? And isn’t it time for a feminist Bond?

Of course, most 007 films are sexist – it is not for nothing that film director Cary Fukunaga called Sean Connerys 007 a “rapist”. Of course, one or the other Bondboy wouldn’t do badly, of course it would be cool if the secret agent took the bike instead of the Aston Martin – and the opponents in their sports cars were stuck in a traffic jam on overcrowded state roads. But nobody would probably want to see a feminist Bond in the cinema. And I think that these are not the main reasons why the Secret Service series is so out of date today. One aspect annoys me that is rarely discussed: The Bond films are actually propaganda for the police and the secret service.

The comforting feeling of the status quo

First off: Of course one shouldn’t exaggerate the political importance of the films. They’re great entertainment, made to take our breath away with action sequences. Nevertheless, there is always a certain subtext. And that says that everything fits as it is. No wonder – both the books and the films were made during the Cold War. They inevitably had to sell the western system as a good and correct status quo. Bond as an agent of the British secret service is fighting for us, for the good! The bad guys, on the other hand, usually want nothing less than to wipe out the world. Any means are acceptable, even a license to kill. Perfect propaganda for one side of a bipolar world.

After the fall of the Eastern Bloc, the style had to change. With Pierce Brosnan it was almost secret service satire, Daniel Craig then succeeded in transforming himself into the modern, more serious Bond, many say. But the subtext and the black and white have remained: We always know who the enemy is and that we can identify with 007. Or stop with Q, M and Moneypenny. Everything fits as it is as long as we have such agents. Screen on, curtain up, brain off.

Secret service in crisis









And there we are with the main problem of the series today. I find it absurd to idealize the secret service as the character James Bond still does. An example: In the last Bond film “Specter”, MI6 is infiltrated by an evil organization that wants to instrumentalize it for total surveillance. Fortunately, Bond, M, Q and Moneypenny save us from the worst. The message: as long as we have such people, we can rely on our secret service. As long as there is still right in wrong, it will end well in the end! Paradoxical that “Specter” was hailed by many as a reaction to the NSA scandal. And then there are Julian Assange and WikiLeaks, who reveal that drone attacks by no means always kill the bad guys, they also kill civilians. And let’s not forget Katherine Gunn. Thanks to her, we now know that the US secret service abused its power to force a UN resolution and thus approval for a war of aggression on Iraq.

Sure, it’s all USA and not MI6. But this distinction hardly occurs in the Bond films either. After all, they have to work the same way in America as they do in Great Britain. And so the license to kill, which even in “Specter” is still idealized as the measure of all things, then has a rather bland aftertaste. The old status quo as a solution to the problems of the new one as indicated in “Specter” and “Skyfall”? That is hard to beat when it comes to platitude.

James Bond and Capitalism

This is probably why the espionage author John Le Carré called Bond a “neo-fascist gangster” as early as 1966. The Fleming figure was a pure fantasy product, he said at the time. It has nothing to do with the real world of intelligence. And what’s more, Bond – not a new criticism either – is still the embodiment of capital. Omega and Rolex, Aston Martin and BMW, chic suits, vodka martini – shaken, not stirred! A plea for consumption. Basically, it is the lived capitalism that saves the world for us film after film with cool gadgets. It’s actually a miracle that James Bond has not yet joined the FDP and has not yet invented a machine that will stop climate change.

Agent characters have to look different today