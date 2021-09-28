Price losses in Bitcoin, Polkadot and Ethereum

The trading volume of all digital currencies in the last 24 hours was $ 123 billion, while the market capitalization is $ 1974 billion. Bitcoin dominance is 41 percent. The courses in the top 10 lost an average of 3 percent.

This is how the rates of the most important digital currencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin

The Bitcoin price had to give way by 3.14 percent. The price is currently at $ 42,736.00. If the market is satisfied, trust in the fear-and-greed index is currently panic.

Market Cap: $ 804.64 billion (-3.12%)

24h trading volume: $ 30,869 million (-1.6%)

24h High: $ 44,302.00

24h low: US dollars

To the current Bitcoin course

Ethereum

Light sales ensured that the Ethereum price fell 5.12 percent in the past 24 hours. What does this mean for the course? This is currently at 2,969.69 US dollars.

Market Cap: $ 349.55 billion (-5.59%)

24h trading volume: 20,824 million US dollars (-7.43%)

24-Hour High: $ 3,149.95

24h low: US dollars

To the current Ethereum course

Cardano

The Cardano course had to give up and lose 3.41 percent. The price of Cardano is currently 2.17 US dollars.

Market Cap: $ 69.53 billion (-3.65%)

24h trading volume: 2.248 million US dollars (-31.54%)

24h high: $ 2.26

24h low: US dollars

To the current Cardano course

Tether

The tether course remained stable and only changed by -0.32 percent. This is reflected in a rate of USD 1.00.

Market Cap: $ 69.51 billion (-0.11%)

24h trading volume: $ 64,982 million (-8.01%)

24h high: $ 1.01

24h low: US dollars

To the current Tether course

Binance Coin

The Binance Coin price has fallen 3.35 percent since yesterday. The current rate is $ 340.94.









Market Cap: $ 52.69 billion (-3.75%)

24h trading volume: 1.355 million US dollars (-26.31%)

24h high: $ 356.34

24h low: US dollars

To the current Binance Coin course

XRP

The XRP price could not hold its level and slipped by over 2.98 percent. The rate is currently at $ 0.94.

Market Cap: $ 43.87 billion (-3.3%)

24h trading volume: $ 3,457 million (-7.16%)

24h high: $ 0.98

24h low: US dollars

To the current XRP course

Solana

The crypto market can do that differently: there was only a -0.55 percent change in course for the Solana course. The Solana rate this morning is $ 138.60.

Market Cap: $ 41.24 billion (-1.04%)

24h trading volume: $ 2,936 million (+ 44.47%)

24h high: $ 147.95

24h low: US dollars

To the current Solana course

USD Coin

With a change of -0.01 percent, the USD coin price redefines the word sideways. The price is trading at $ 1.00.

Market Cap: $ 31.25 billion (+ 0.12%)

24h trading volume: US $ 4,219 million (+ 25.4%)

24h high: $ 1.01

24h low: US dollars

To the current USD coin rate

Polkadot

The Polkadot rate came under pressure and lost 4.69 percent. The rate is currently at $ 28.22.

Market Cap: $ 29.14 billion (-5.3%)

24h trading volume: $ 1,144 million (-40.59%)

24h high: $ 29.97

24-hour low: US dollars

To the current Polkadot course

Dogecoin

The Dogecoin course fell 2.5 percent. Dogecoin is now at a rate of $ 0.20.

Market Cap: $ 26.63 billion (-2.6%)

24h trading volume: 737 million US dollars (-30.9%)

24h high: $ 0.21

24h low: US dollars

To the current Dogecoin course

Top 5

Decentralized Social Course : $ 149.80 ( 16.95 %)

: $ 149.80 ( %) Fantom course : $ 1.36 ( 13.21 %)

: $ 1.36 ( %) OKB course : $ 14.96 ( 10.82 %)

: $ 14.96 ( %) Olympus course : $ 672.24 ( 10.47 %)

: $ 672.24 ( %) Huobi token course: $ 7.96 ( 9.29 %)

Flop 5

Aave course : $ 277.28 ( -7.93 %)

: $ 277.28 ( %) Curve DAO token price : $ 2.41 ( -8.3 %)

: $ 2.41 ( %) Sushi class : $ 10.26 ( -8.88 %)

: $ 10.26 ( %) Mina Protocol course : $ 4.16 ( -9.31 %)

: $ 4.16 ( %) Arweave course: $ 41.34 ( -10.24 %)

Further courses can be found in our course index.

The data was taken by Coingecko on September 28, 2021 at 7:02 am.