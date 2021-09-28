Portrait: Muscular, emaciated, beefy – Christian Bale is changeable

Christian Bale was muscular as Batman, emaciated as a machinist and is now beefy again as Dick Cheney. Is that Oscar-worthy?

Wasn’t that just last year? Gary Oldman received the Oscar for “Best Actor” because he turned into British Prime Minister Winston Churchill in the most elaborate mask for “The Darkest Hour”. So what about Christian Bale?

In any case, he is nominated for the awards on Sunday in the same category and also for an affection. He was always groomed for four hours to play US Vice President Dick Cheney in “Vice”. And Bale has also changed his shape, gained a lot of mass, a real stomach, in real life. And not for the first time.

Christian Bale throws everything into his roles

Why, when it could be done with prostheses? Because that’s what he is. One who throws everything into its roles. Like colleague Daniel Day-Lewis. And thereby making the films better and more intense. So if the story and the director are good, a bale can turn it into a big cinema. That was even true of the Batman trilogy with Christopher Nolan, which can still be considered the best of the genre today, when powerful superhero films are being screened in series.

In addition, Bale has built up a lot of muscles after starving off 30 kilos for Brad Anderson’s thriller “The Machinist”. And he was fat as a con artist in David Russell’s “American Hustle” and was also nominated for an Oscar for “Best Actor”.









With this director he had previously won his only gold trophy to date, as a supporting actor in the boxer film “The Fighter”. And oh, although Bale is not a heavy-hitter with the effort he puts in and makes about one film a year, it could go on forever. Crazy things like “Velvet Goldmine” once or most recently with “Hostiles” the completely different cowboy and Indian film. And matching “Vice” and also with Adam McKay: the ingenious grotesque enlightenment about the financial crisis “The Big Short” …

Read about it too

Bale never went to drama school

The child prodigy has really become a star. Christian Bale – now 45, with wife, daughter, 13, and son, 4, living in the USA – had an eventful youth and never attended drama school. Born in Wales, moved to England and Portugal, after the parents’ divorce, unlike the four (half) sisters and father, went to Los Angeles – he got around a lot, dropped out of school early, and stood in front of the camera early on.

At the age of nine for the first time for advertising (“Pac Man”), at twelve in the first major television production (“Mio, mein Mio”) and at the age of 13 in the cinema, she played the leading role in Steven King’s “The Empire of the Sun”. Since then he has changed his shape many times, he was the “American Psycho”, but also the biblical Moses in “Exodus: Gods and Kings”. He seldom talked much and was mostly blown away. Not such a bad record.