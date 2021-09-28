Police work with Natalie Portman: stalker in front of her house

Shock moment for Natalie Portman (37)! Only a few weeks ago it became known that the actress had obtained an injunction against a man who claimed to have a “telepathic connection” to the Hollywood beauty. Although the stalker distance too Natalie and her family, the “Black Swan” star had to call the police again last Tuesday: The man is said to have tried again in Natalies Invade house!

That reports now TMZ. The perpetrator, whose identity has not yet been made public, is said to have stayed in front of the 37-year-old’s property in Los Angeles – and allegedly was also there to gain access! According to the online portal did Natalie immediately alerted the officers, who had also been on site within five minutes. The stalker, who – like the film character of the same name – calls himself John Wick, has been arrested. The reason: He violated his conditions of the injunction. This states that he is at least 90 meters away from Natalie, whose husband Benjamin Millepied (41) and their two children have to keep – for five years.









The man wanted to break into the guarded residential complex as early as the end of January. The police who had arrived had taken him to a psychiatric facility. He said several times that he was using telepathy Natalie and made my way from Colorado to Los Angeles to finally meet her.

Natalie Portman in December 2018 in Hollywood

Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied in October 2019 in Los Angeles

Actress Natalie Portman, December 2018



