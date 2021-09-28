Polestar share – Leonardo di Caprio goes public

P.olestar, an electric vehicle manufacturer supported by the Volvo Car Group and actor Leonardo DiCaprio, has agreed to go public through a merger with shell company (SPAC) Gores Guggenheim, with a company valuation of around 20 Billion dollars.

Who is Polestar?

The automobile manufacturer, founded four years ago by the Swedish Volvo Group and its Chinese owner Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co., will merge with the special purpose vehicle Gores Guggenheim, according to a statement. The proceeds of around $ 1.05 billion will help Polestar bring three new models to market within the next three years. Polestar focuses on high-end electric vehicles and is a potential competitor to Tesla. If the takeover is confirmed, it would be one of the largest takeovers of a SPAC after the recent quiet around SPAC deals.

Polestar with good know-how

Unlike other new automakers who have entered the market through SPAC deals, Polestar already has models on the market and access to an established automaker’s production network. The deal with Gores Guggenheim is a coup for Volvo and Geely chairman Eric Li, who founded the brand with the aim of attracting outside investors to make electric cars socially acceptable. Polestar is betting that it can justify its valuation better than other companies that have gone public in pursuit of Tesla’s success.

Polestar is not a startup that is on its own. The pace of growth that has taken place so far and the performance are related to the fact that Polestar has access to the production capacities of the Volvo Group.

Volvo separately announced that it will invest up to $ 600 million in additional funds in Polestar in connection with the merger with Gores Guggenheim, acquiring an almost 50% stake. How large Geelys Li and actor Leonardo di Caprio’s stakes are in the company is not entirely known, but both also have private interests in the company.

Polestar is targeting sales of 29,000 vehicles this year and plans to sell 290,000 vehicles by 2025, with the company anticipating a profit margin of around 9% before interest and taxes. Polestar currently operates in 14 markets and plans to be present in 30 markets by the end of 2023.

Polestar on expansion course

The latest vehicle from the Swedish company based in Gothenburg is the all-electric Polestar 2. Production began in March at the Geely factory in Luqiao, China. In June, the company announced that the Polestar 3 – an SUV – would be built at Volvo’s US facility in Ridgeville, South Carolina. This model is said to be available on the market starting at $ 75,000. Polestar is working on a third model, a sedan called the Precept, at its research and development center in the UK.









