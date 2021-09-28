Tuesday, September 28, 2021
Playing puppets with his daughter Tiana wears him out

December 30, 2020 – 10:03 am clock

Dwayne Johnson plays with his daughter – patience is required

To the public, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, 48, is an acclaimed actor and Hollywood star. To his family, he is first and foremost a caring husband and father. The great thing: The 48-year-old seems to be completely absorbed in this role, as his latest Instagram picture shows. It shows the family’s living room the day after Christmas. There are unpacked toys lying around and in the middle of it sits Johnson with his two-year-old daughter Tiana.

Barbie & Co. finish The Rock

The picture may appear harmonious at first glance. But for Johnson the situation played out as follows: Daughter Tiana asked him to play with her dolls.




“Which in reality means: Dad holds this Barbie in his hand for 45 minutes, while Baby Tia does what she wants and completely ignores Barbie,” sums up “The Rock” on Instagram. The actor jokingly asks his fans: “It must be 5pm somewhere, right?” The Christmas holidays really seem to put the family man’s stamina to the test.

Speaking of which: “The Rock” also demonstrated stamina during its corona infection. His entire family contracted the virus in the fall. In the video, the action hero talks about the disease.

Daughter Tiana and her older sister Jasmine (5) come from Johnson’s marriage to Lauren Hashian (36). In 2019, the couple said yes. The actor was previously married to film producer Dany Garcia (52), with whom he has the now grown-up daughter Simone (19).

