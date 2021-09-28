«Pasture my sheep» – Denzel Washington received an order from God

“Pasture my sheep”

Oscar-winning actor Denzel Washington recently revealed what Jesus said to him in prayer: “In every prayer I only hear: ‘Feed my sheep’. That’s what God wants from me. “

Washington was a keynote speaker at The Better Man Event recently hosted by First Baptist Orlando in Florida. There he revealed to his spiritual mentor, Pastor AR Bernard, the senior pastor of the Christian Cultural Center in Brooklyn, New York, the message he is constantly hearing from God.

“When I was 66, shortly before my 67th birthday, after I had just buried my mother, I made a promise to her and God that I would not only do good, but my mother and father through the way I live my life live to honor for the rest of my days on this earth. I am here to serve, help, and provide, ”Washington said at the Christian Men Conference.

What God says to Denzel

During the nearly 30-minute conversation, Washington shared what God tells him every time he prays. «In every prayer I only hear: ‘Feed my sheep’. That’s what God wants from me. ” He is referring to taking care of other people, especially Christians.

Washington often asked back what this meant. “What I’ve found out over the past few years is that there are all kinds of sheep. That is why I turn to experienced shepherds who show me the way. “

He went on to say: “The world has changed. What is our role as a man? The John Wayne formula doesn’t quite fit anymore. But strength, leadership, power, authority, guidance, patience are God’s gift to us men. We have to appreciate it and not abuse it. ”

Fought own battles

During the discussion, Washington let the audience know that despite being heroic on screen, he has endured his own struggles to choose a life for God. “What I played in the films is not what I am, but what I played,” he emphasized. “The fact is that I fought for my own soul throughout the 40-year process.”









He went on to say: “The Bible says that in the last days we will be in love with ourselves. The most popular photo now is a selfie. So we all want to lead. We are ready to do anything – women and men – to be influential. … fame is a monster. Whether you’re famous or whoever is out there listening, we all have our own unique challenges. It’s a cliché, but money doesn’t make it any better. It doesn’t. Fame only increases problems and opportunities. ”

“Stay on your knees”

The native New Yorker also gave advice to men looking for success. “Get on your knees, listen to God. I hope the words in my mouth and the reflections in my heart please God, but I am human. I am just like you. What I have won’t last me one more day on this earth. Share your knowledge; inspire who you can; seeks advice. If you want to talk to someone, talk to whoever can do something. Develop these habits further. “

Fear is polluted belief

During his discussion, Washington quoted things he had learned about God from Bernard. «Fear is nothing but polluted belief. My chest is sagging at the moment because I haven’t lifted any weights. ” One can also grow spiritually in this sense.

«So you have to lift the weights of faith. You have to do your curls and squats every day. You have to refill your tank every night. You have to refill your tank every morning. “

On the subject:

China gets out: “Black Lightning” star wants to work for God

“It’s your best decision”: Hollywood actress calls to live with Jesus

Actor couple: Chris Pratt is father: “The Lord has done great things”



09/28/2021

Jeannie Ortega Law / Daniel Gerber

Christian Post / shortened translation: Jesus.ch