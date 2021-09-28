Niklas Nikolajsen has big things in mind

Bitcoin Suisse President Niklas Nikolajsen is bubbling over with new ideas. He wants to go to a “big stock exchange”, create up to 130 jobs and move the company headquarters. The list is much longer.



The last three or four quarters at Bitcoin Suisse were all about consolidation, scaling, the integration of core banking software, the formalization of processes and the discussion of AML and compliance issues, writes the Bitcoin Suisse President Niklas Nikolajsen on his Facebook page.

According to other reports, the Swiss crypto broker has grown very quickly within a year, both in terms of customers, assets under management and employees. “It was a difficult challenge to adapt to this and at the same time maintain the corporate culture, while at the same time adapting to the regulatory changes, introducing a new core business such as staking – and dealing with the challenges that the pandemic poses for us all”, Nikolajsen continues.

Additional jobs

But now he wants to raise the curtain on what he believes will happen at Bitcoin Suisse in the next four to six quarters – “but doesn’t have to”, as he notes with a verbal wink. What follows is a long list of projects; the most important of these:









Capital increase: We have to increase our equity / capital further in order to meet the increased customer demand, since we have to secure 100 percent of all on-balance sheet deposits, and in order to expand our collateral lending business. It’s not yet clear if this will be done through a Series B, a private placement, a loan, or a mix of them.

STO: We have adjusted our articles of association to tokenize our shares. I assume that we will implement this soon.

Stock exchange listing: It is very possible that Bitcoin Suisse will also be listed on a major stock exchange in the not too distant future.

Growth: We assume that we will open and fill around 100 to 130 new positions in the next four quarters. We forecast growth in all core business areas.

Company headquarters: We will likely be moving to new company headquarters. Most likely a functional building.

Partnership: We may partner with one or two major players in banking and crypto finance.

Payments: We will continue to expand our payments business and firmly establish crypto payments in the European market. We assume that this will be a key business for us in the next few years, until it finally becomes superfluous due to decentralization.

“I could add many more things to the list, but it is safe to say that the coming year will be a very exciting time for Bitcoin Suisse”, Nikolajsen confirms his vigor and assures his readership: “Crypto assets and decentralized finance are here to stay – and we’ve only just seen the beginning. “