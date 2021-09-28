Nicole Poturalski: For the first time, she talks about the love affair with Brad Pitt

For the first time, she speaks about the love affair with Brad Pitt

The Hollywood news in the GALA ticker: Model Nicole Poturalski speaks for the first time about flirting with Brad Pitt +++ Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd fuel rumors of love +++ This “girls” star has secretly said yes.

September 28, 2021



Model Nicole Poturalski speaks for the first time about flirting with Brad Pitt



It’s been a year since the German model Nicole Poturalski was said to have had a love affair with Brad Pitt, 57, and the press therefore literally turned over with reports about the 28-year-old. After the sudden love of the two, it became quiet around Nicole. The Berliner-by-choice commented neither on the flirtation with the Hollywood star nor on the surprising separation – until now.

Suddenly Nicole Poturalski reappeared and posed a few days ago on the red carpet at an event in Düsseldorf. When RTL asked her there whether Brad Pitt could kiss well, she only gave an embarrassed “maybe” as an answer.

In an interview with “Bunte”, Nicole reveals to what extent she has changed the love affair with Brad and the international attention: “I’m just the same now as before. That’s not an attribute that somehow defines me. Of course, I’m grateful for everything. “

September 27, 2021



Angelina Jolie and The Weekend spotted together in Santa Monica



Angelina Jolie, 46, is fueling the rumor mill: The actress was spotted outside the Giorgio Baldi Italian restaurant in Santa Monica, California on Saturday evening, September 25, 2021. And she was not alone: ​​As photos published by the “Daily Mail” show, she was accompanied by The Weeknd, 31, on the go. While the actress and the musician, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, arrived separately around 8 p.m. local time, they left the romantic, family-run restaurant together about two and a half hours later.

And in front of the bar, the two didn’t go their separate ways, instead the 46-year-old climbed into the singer’s black SUV, took a seat in the back seat and drove her date to his 70 million dollar estate. Brad Pitt’s ex-wife, 57, and Bella Hadid’s ex-boyfriend, 24, also seem to have agreed on their choice of outfits. Both were dressed all in black from head to toe.

Lena Dunham and Luis Felber have tied the knot



“Girls” creator Lena Dunham, 35, and Luis Felber, 35, are said to have tied the knot last weekend (September 25/26, 2021), a source confirmed to People. Felber probably indicated the special day of the two early Sunday morning (September 26). His Instagram story featured hearts and alien emojis, and he played the song “This Will Be Our Year” from “The Zombies”.

In April, the actress made her relationship with the Anglo-Peruvian musician known as “Attawalpa” public in an interview with the New York Times. “It’s been a few months. I feel really happy,” she said at the time. Their first joint appearance then followed on the red carpet at the premiere of the film “Zola” in London. In June, on the occasion of his birthday, the couple shared some photos on Instagram with their fans.

However, there has not yet been an official confirmation from Dunham’s management in response to a “People” request.









Sources used: people.com, dailymail.co.uk, Bunte.de, vip.de

