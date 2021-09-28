Nicolas Cage soon plays himself in a crazy film about Nicolas Cage · KINO.de

Cult star Nicolas Cage is about to retire and possibly an unexpected comeback. The story for his latest film definitely has the corresponding potential.

Known from: Born: 01/07/1964 in Long Beach, California USA

01/07/1964 in Long Beach, California USA Jobs: Actor, producer, speaker, director

Nicolas Cage has had a unique career in Hollywood that is sure to be unparalleled in its course. In 1995 he exte a beer in the pool as a suicidal alcoholic and won the Oscar for his outstanding performance in “Leaving Las Vegas”. But instead of a career as a character actor, a sponge of curious B-films followed, which were only occasionally interrupted by highlights such as the horror film “Mandy”.

Even if the dazzling king of glaring overacting now has a cult status similar to that of Chuck Norris, Nicolas Cage has so far been unable to make a comeback in mainstream cinema. That could change with a film project called “The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent”. In it, the actor will play none other than himself and get into a crazy adventure in which, among other things, he encounters an earlier version of himself that resents the course of his career.

But first things first: Nicolas Cage tries to get a role in Quentin Tarantino’s latest film in “The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent” and hopes for a lucrative fee. He is heavily in debt and has an argument with his daughter. So it suits him that one of his biggest fans is offering him a large chunk of money to be at his birthday party. It’s just stupid that it’s a Mexican gangster and the CIA demands that the actor act as a spy. Nicolas Cage soon finds himself involuntarily in the greatest role of his life.

“The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent” will probably be full of allusions to the numerous different chapters in Nicolas Cage’s career. You can find more exciting Easter eggs in well-known Hollywood films here:









Start the photo gallery(10 pictures) The 9 Craziest Hidden Allusions In Famous Movies

Script shouldn’t actually be filmed at all

As the Hollywood Reporter reports, the authors Tom Gormican and Kevin Etten wrote the script for the meta-film with Nicolas Cage only to make themselves interesting for film studios in general and to show what they would theoretically be capable of. They didn’t think that it could really be made into a film. But then the impossible happened and more and more studios began to take an interest in it. Finally it reached Nicolas Cage himself, who agreed to slip into the role of his life.

Now, with Lionsgate, a studio has been awarded that is behind productions such as the “Hunger Games” series. So it can be assumed that “The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent” will not join the usual assembly line productions of Nicolas Cage but should become a bigger film. Who knows, maybe it will be the big farewell performance of Nicolas Cage, who has already announced that he will soon retire from acting.