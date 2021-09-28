New documentary about child prodigy Billie Eilish: Between teenager and world star | Culture | DW

“This is my parents’ bed. This is where I sleep because I’m afraid of monsters in my bedroom,” says Billie Eilish, while the camera is pointing at her face. The trailer for “The World’s a Little Blurry” is interspersed with images of the young woman with sometimes blue and sometimes green hair, who plays with her brother, records a song or talks about love.

Then there are recordings in which the young singer explains to her audience how important it is to live the moment: “Guys, are you okay? You have to be okay – because you are the reason why I’m okay . “

The young superstar shows how juggling between exuberance and fear in a world of uncertainty is part of her daily experience – something that many young people can relate to as well: “It’s a terrible time to be a teenager, the kids are depressed” says Eilish’s mother in the film, which premieres on February 26th on the Apple TV + streaming platform. “Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry” is a film by the American filmmaker, documentary filmmaker, theater director and producer RJ Cutler, who made the films “The War Room” and “The Perfect Candidate”, among others.

An almost completely documented life

The documentary focuses on the making of the singer’s debut studio album, “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” The album was released in 2019 and delivered world hits like “Bad Guy”, “You Should See Me in a Crown” or “Bury A Friend”. Eilish and her brother Finneas won a total of seven Grammys in 2020, including one for best song (“Bad Guy”) and best album of the year. Finneas received the Grammy for Best Producer, while his sister bagged the Grammys for Best Newcomer and Best Pop Solo Performance. The home-schooled siblings are known to write the songs together in Finneas ‘bedroom in their parents’ home in Highland Park, Los Angeles.

And suddenly she was everywhere: Billie Eilish, here in the Netherlands in 2019

According to Los Angeles Magazine, director Cutler and his team began filming The World’s a Little Blurry in 2019. They suggested telling stories uncut and filming appearances as intimate as possible. Cutler himself called the setting “a rich opportunity for us filmmakers”. After all, Eilish’s life – like that of most people born in 2001 – was almost completely documented. “There was a GoPro camera on a tripod in the bedroom and when the kids felt like it, they turned it on. When there was a meeting or a song, their mother turned on her iPhone and filmed.” She sees things that only one thing Mother can see, and you get this remarkable mother’s perspective, “Cutler told the magazine.

A record breaking artist

Eilish started making waves in the music world back in 2015 when she recorded a few songs at the age of 13, including “Ocean Eyes” which was written and produced by her brother Finneas. The two uploaded it to SoundCloud for their dance teacher to access, Eilish told Teen Vogue magazine in 2017. A website called HillDilly found the song, posted it and made it a hit. Since then, there has been no turning back for Eilish. Not only is she the youngest person and the first woman to win the top four Grammy categories, but also the youngest artist to write and sing a James Bond theme song.

Billie Eilish delivers the James Bond theme song 0018 – Billie Eilish “It feels completely crazy to be a part of this,” tweeted Eilish about contributing the song to the new Bond movie “No Time to Die.” At only 18 years of age, she is the youngest artist to receive this honor. Daniel Craig slips into the role of double agent for the fifth and final time when it is the 25th time: “Martini – shaken, not stirred”.

Billie Eilish delivers the James Bond theme song “Writing’s On The Wall” Sam Smith provided the music for the Bond predecessor “Specter”. “I’m so relieved to finally talk about it, it was my own top secret mission,” Sam Smith said on UK radio. He read the script of “Specter” and then wrote the title track “Writing’s On The Wall” in just 20 minutes – that is a record for him.

Billie Eilish delivers the James Bond theme song Gold, diamonds and the moon So we can only wallow in memories: Shirley Bassey sang the theme song for three Bond films: “Goldfinger” (1964), “Diamonds are Forever” (1971) and “Moonraker” (1974). “Goldfinger” became one of their greatest successes. Just in time for the 50th anniversary of the film in 2014, the native Welshman produced a new album with a re-recording of her old Bond classic.







Billie Eilish delivers the James Bond theme song Thunderball and the tiger Tom Jones, the “Tiger”, and like Shirley Bassey from Wales, sang the theme song for the fourth James Bond film. In “Thunderball”, as in the previous three, Sean Connery played “007”. The lyrics describe the title character perfectly: “He always runs when others leave, he acts when other men are just talking, he looks at this world and wants it all, so he starts like a ball of fire.”

Billie Eilish delivers the James Bond theme song Immortal: Live and let die Paul McCartney and his wife Linda wrote “Live and Let Die” for the 1973 film of the same name (“Live and Let Die”), and the song was interpreted by McCartney’s band “Wings”. The Oscar-nominated single was extremely successful. After seven films as a secret agent in Her Majesty’s service since 1962, Sean Connery was replaced by Roger Moore.

Billie Eilish delivers the James Bond theme song As the title says: It couldn’t be better! In “The Spy Who Loved Me”, the tenth film in the Bond series, Carly Simon sings the title song “Nobody Does It Better” in 1977. For the first time since “James Bond Chases Dr. No”, the very first Bond film, the title differs from the film title. The song was not only a huge hit for the singer, but also one of the most successful Bond songs of all time.

Billie Eilish delivers the James Bond theme song On a deadly mission Sheena Easton is the interpreter of the title song of “In tödlicher Mission” from 1981: “For your eyes only”. This time Roger Moore was secret agent 007 again. The Scottish singer can even be seen in the title sequence on the screen, an absolute exception.

Billie Eilish delivers the James Bond theme song In sight “Golden Eye” is the theme song of the 17th James Bond film of the same name. It is one of the greatest hits from soul and pop singer Tina Turner. In 1995 there was another new actor in Bond, this time Irish actor Pierce Brosnan.

Billie Eilish delivers the James Bond theme song Not a good time to die “Die another day” – Madonna also wrote and sang for James Bond, for the 2002 film of the same name. The song sounds different than its predecessor, but was successful worldwide. For Pierce Brosnan the movie “Die Another Day” was his last appearance as 007.

Billie Eilish delivers the James Bond theme song When the sky falls The theme song for “Skyfall”, the 23rd Bond film, was written and sang by the hugely successful British singer and songwriter Adele. It was, she recalls, “one of the proudest moments” of her life. In 2013 she won the Oscar for the best movie song – the first ever Oscar for a James Bond movie song. Author: Dagmar Breitenbach



The long-awaited follow-up to their first album will be released shortly. On the late night show with Stephen Colbert, Eilish said she spent the first few weeks of the corona lockdown writing her new songs.

“A sliver of my life”

Speaking of filming “The World’s a Little Blurry,” Eilish told Colbert that it was “very invasive” to have a camera around you all the time. “But it was also fun because as human beings I think we all tend to feel pretty irrelevant all the time. And sometimes I thought, hey, that was fun having people around, literally are there to watch you live your life. ” She admitted that the movie was “pretty much of me,” which made it all the more difficult for her to see. Because – in her own words – she was “super nervous” at the time.

But even though the film was shot over a period of three years, viewers shouldn’t assume that he will tell them everything about them, says Eilish. “You are seeing a sliver of my life at that time … and I’m saying this because I grew up watching documentaries about artists and whatever. When I was younger, my head would be like, oh, now I know everything about you.”

Adaptation: Sven Töniges