New documentary about child prodigy Billie Eilish: Between teenager and world star | Culture | DW

“This is my parents’ bed. This is where I sleep because I’m afraid of monsters in my bedroom,” says Billie Eilish, while the camera is pointing at her face. The trailer for “The World’s a Little Blurry” is interspersed with images of the young woman with sometimes blue and sometimes green hair, who plays with her brother, records a song or talks about love.
Then there are recordings in which the young singer explains to her audience how important it is to live the moment: “Guys, are you okay? You have to be okay – because you are the reason why I’m okay . “
The young superstar shows how juggling between exuberance and fear in a world of uncertainty is part of her daily experience – something that many young people can relate to as well: “It’s a terrible time to be a teenager, the kids are depressed” says Eilish’s mother in the film, which premieres on February 26th on the Apple TV + streaming platform. “Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry” is a film by the American filmmaker, documentary filmmaker, theater director and producer RJ Cutler, who made the films “The War Room” and “The Perfect Candidate”, among others.
An almost completely documented life
The documentary focuses on the making of the singer’s debut studio album, “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” The album was released in 2019 and delivered world hits like “Bad Guy”, “You Should See Me in a Crown” or “Bury A Friend”. Eilish and her brother Finneas won a total of seven Grammys in 2020, including one for best song (“Bad Guy”) and best album of the year. Finneas received the Grammy for Best Producer, while his sister bagged the Grammys for Best Newcomer and Best Pop Solo Performance. The home-schooled siblings are known to write the songs together in Finneas ‘bedroom in their parents’ home in Highland Park, Los Angeles.
And suddenly she was everywhere: Billie Eilish, here in the Netherlands in 2019
According to Los Angeles Magazine, director Cutler and his team began filming The World’s a Little Blurry in 2019. They suggested telling stories uncut and filming appearances as intimate as possible. Cutler himself called the setting “a rich opportunity for us filmmakers”. After all, Eilish’s life – like that of most people born in 2001 – was almost completely documented. “There was a GoPro camera on a tripod in the bedroom and when the kids felt like it, they turned it on. When there was a meeting or a song, their mother turned on her iPhone and filmed.” She sees things that only one thing Mother can see, and you get this remarkable mother’s perspective, “Cutler told the magazine.
A record breaking artist
Eilish started making waves in the music world back in 2015 when she recorded a few songs at the age of 13, including “Ocean Eyes” which was written and produced by her brother Finneas. The two uploaded it to SoundCloud for their dance teacher to access, Eilish told Teen Vogue magazine in 2017. A website called HillDilly found the song, posted it and made it a hit. Since then, there has been no turning back for Eilish. Not only is she the youngest person and the first woman to win the top four Grammy categories, but also the youngest artist to write and sing a James Bond theme song.
The long-awaited follow-up to their first album will be released shortly. On the late night show with Stephen Colbert, Eilish said she spent the first few weeks of the corona lockdown writing her new songs.
“A sliver of my life”
Speaking of filming “The World’s a Little Blurry,” Eilish told Colbert that it was “very invasive” to have a camera around you all the time. “But it was also fun because as human beings I think we all tend to feel pretty irrelevant all the time. And sometimes I thought, hey, that was fun having people around, literally are there to watch you live your life. ” She admitted that the movie was “pretty much of me,” which made it all the more difficult for her to see. Because – in her own words – she was “super nervous” at the time.
But even though the film was shot over a period of three years, viewers shouldn’t assume that he will tell them everything about them, says Eilish. “You are seeing a sliver of my life at that time … and I’m saying this because I grew up watching documentaries about artists and whatever. When I was younger, my head would be like, oh, now I know everything about you.”
Adaptation: Sven Töniges