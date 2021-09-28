Nature documentary starring Will Smith premieres in December

With “Welcome to Earth” a six-part nature documentary from National Geographics reaches us on Disney + in December. Actor Will Smith accompanies you to the remotest corners of the world.

The first official trailer already gives us a good impression of the high-quality nature documentation from National Geographic. “Welcome to Earth” takes you in six episodes to the most remote places in the world to explore the greatest wonders of this earth and to reveal hidden secrets.

“Welcome to Earth”

The whole thing was produced by director Darren Afronofsky, who was responsible for “Black Swan” and “Requiem for a Dream”, among other things. So you can also expect some tension and drama. Will Smith accompanies several elite researchers on their missions that inevitably lead to the most exciting spectacles on this planet.









Among other things, Will Smith’s journey takes him to an active volcano or to the middle of a hostile desert. Encounters with animals that have adapted to the respective surroundings are also on the agenda. Among other things, one encounters swarms of animals that have developed something like “mass intelligence”.

Will Smith accompanies real adventurers

The adventurers who venture into the wilderness with Will Smith include marine biologist Diva Amon, polar explorer Dwayne Fields, engineer and National Geographics researcher Albert Lin, photographer Christina Mittermeier and mountaineer Erik Weihenmayer.

Equipment details for the production were not yet disclosed in the press release, but it can be assumed that “Welcome to Earth” in the best image quality with 4K Ultra HD and HDR (including Dolby Vision) will hit Disney +. Anything else would certainly not do justice to these images.