Tuesday, September 28, 2021
HomeNewsMurder Mystery 2 official + Leave the World Behind with Mahershala Ali
News

Murder Mystery 2 official + Leave the World Behind with Mahershala Ali

By Sonia Gupta
0
54




Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston return after the duo debut with the Netflix-Movie Murder mystery actually back for a sequel! It has been reported on for a long time, and the TUDUM event did it now official, including guest appearance by David Spade.


In the original there was also a top ensemble around the three stars, so if you liked the start of 2019, you can now join in another part of the action crime comedy Murder Mystery 2 be happy.

Also to a new one announced earlier Netflix-Thriller is new:

Recast for “Leave the World Behind”

Actually it was Denzel Washington as the main role alongside Julia Roberts for Leave the world behind was occupied, but that has changed in the meantime: Well Mahershala Ali takes over the part for him. Why, why, why is not yet known, but at least the adaptation of the novel by Rumaan Alam of the thriller of the same name is still in the works.

For the direction and script of the Netflix-Thrillers is Mr. Robot-Creator Sam Esmail responsible, which already promises excitement. Otherwise you don’t know anything yet, not even when the release is planned for.



Previous articleSelena Gomez: Doubts about her acting skills
Next articleTrend Remains Uncertain – 2 Important Thresholds To Watch Out For By Investing.com
Sonia Gupta
Soniya Gupta, who joined the Technical University in October 2015, continues his education life at Technical University. As the passion for aviation increases day by day, it has a great interest in technology and gaming.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv