Murder Mystery 2 official + Leave the World Behind with Mahershala Ali

Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston return after the duo debut with the Netflix-Movie Murder mystery actually back for a sequel! It has been reported on for a long time, and the TUDUM event did it now official, including guest appearance by David Spade.





In the original there was also a top ensemble around the three stars, so if you liked the start of 2019, you can now join in another part of the action crime comedy Murder Mystery 2 be happy.

Murder Mystery 2 confirmed !!

with Jennifer Aniston, Adam Sandler and David Spade !!! #Tudum pic.twitter.com/uDqWcDmRzi





– cam ???? (@JENSFANlSTON) September 25, 2021

Also to a new one announced earlier Netflix-Thriller is new:

Recast for “Leave the World Behind”

Actually it was Denzel Washington as the main role alongside Julia Roberts for Leave the world behind was occupied, but that has changed in the meantime: Well Mahershala Ali takes over the part for him. Why, why, why is not yet known, but at least the adaptation of the novel by Rumaan Alam of the thriller of the same name is still in the works.

For the direction and script of the Netflix-Thrillers is Mr. Robot-Creator Sam Esmail responsible, which already promises excitement. Otherwise you don’t know anything yet, not even when the release is planned for.