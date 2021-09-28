Most Popular Bitcoin Trend Indicator: Google Turns 23rd

Google celebrated its 23rd birthday on Monday. The search engine is one of the most important indicators to keep track of how popular Bitcoin (BTC) and other cryptocurrencies are right now.

The search engine was founded by Larry Page and Sergey Brin when they were both students at Stanford University. It has been one of the most important entry points to the Internet for almost two decades.

After inventing cryptocurrencies, Google has become a popular way to search for new coins, track market trends, and learn how to buy crypto.

Since internet search statistics are a great way to track user behavior, Google Trends has become a reliable source for understanding user interests in near real time. Traders use this tool to identify patterns as they arise. Search queries and their frequency in a certain period of time are analyzed.

Initial coin offerings (ICOs), decentralized funding (DeFi) and non-fungible tokens (NFT) have all peaked on Google Trends and have since become important areas in the crypto ecosystem.









If you search for Bitcoin, you can see the interest of the users overlapping with fluctuating exchange rates. A similar overlap can be seen in the Dogecoin (DOGE) charts.

In this context: Google partners with NFT company Dapper Labs: joint work on flow blockchain

Google’s attitude towards cryptocurrencies is in line with the perception of the masses. In March 2018, after the infamous ICO boom, Google banned advertising related to cryptocurrencies on its platform. To do this, the company has updated its financial services policy.

Since then, the search engine giant has softened its stance a bit, announcing that crypto advertising is allowed by regulated organizations. While the company still doesn’t allow DeFi advertising or celebrity promotion of crypto, advertisers who have registered with the White Collar Crime Network are allowed to advertise their crypto exchange and wallet services.