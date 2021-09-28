Meryl Streep: Combative response to “hypocrites” allegations by Rose McGowan

Oscar winner Meryl Streep fights back against accusations by Rose McGowan that she was a hypocrite in dealing with the sex scandal surrounding Harvey Weinstein

At the weekend, actress and Weinstein victim Rose McGowan (44, “Charmed”) attacked her colleague Meryl Streep, 68, in particular in a bitter Twitter post. Gowan called Streep a “hypocrite” and condemned the planned silent protest by numerous actresses who want to wear black at the Golden Globes on January 7th in order to protest against abuse in silence. Streep fired back with a very detailed statement – both against McGowan and against the machinations of the male domain in Hollywood.

It hurt to be attacked by Rose McGowan like that, “wrote Streep. And further:” I want to let her know that I knew nothing of Weinstein’s criminal acts. “Streep, one of the loudest fighters for equality for many years, is fighting back firmly against the allegations that she was silent for too long. She also stated that she had never had more than professional contact with Weinstein. “I didn’t know where he lived and he was never in my home. I was never invited to his hotel room. For me he was just a film producer that I worked with occasionally, “continues Streep.









“We’re in the same boat”



Meryl Streep immediately contacted Rose McGowan after the Internet attacks against her. “I gave Rose my home phone number through friends of mine. She made unfounded allegations and I was hoping to explain my respect and my view of things to her. But she didn’t call,” Streep said. Meryl, who was nominated for a Golden Globe for best leading actress for her role in “The Publisher”, sees herself in the same boat as McGowan: “We fight together with all the other women in our business against those who like to return quickly want to go to the bad old days. To those old days when women were abused and denied access to management. ” To break up the encrusted structures, Streep would like to continue to work hard in the future: “First everything has to be disinfected and integration introduced before anything can change,” wrote Streep.





