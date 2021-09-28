Meryl Streep appeals to Melania and Ivanka Trump | Movies | DW

“To be honest, when it comes to Harvey: I really didn’t know,” said the Oscar winner in an interview with the New York Times. She also did not know how the Hollywood film producer Harvey Weinstein could keep his alleged sexual assaults secret for so long, she now told the newspaper.

“He never asked me into a hotel room.” However, she also had “experiences” with overreaching colleagues – “mainly when I was young and beautiful,” says Streep. “Back when everyone was taking cocaine, there were many who behaved unforgivably,” recalls the 68-year-old. “But now that people are older and more sober, there must be forgiveness.”

Poster campaign against Meryl Streep

When the allegations against the Hollywood producer became known, Meryl Streep had initially not commented on it. She was accused of being silent in public. In December 2017, posters popped up in the Los Angeles area showing a 2012 photo of Streep and Weinstein. Streep’s eyes were obscured by the words “She knew”.

In “The Post” Meryl Streep (4th from left) plays Katharine “Kay” Graham, the first newspaper publisher in the USA

A right-wing activist confessed to hanging the posters near 20th Century Fox and Streep’s Pasadena film studios, among others, and said the campaign was also in retaliation for Streep’s new film “The Post” about Vietnam War revelations used the Washington Post in 1971 to attack US President Donald Trump.

Streep, who made several films with the Weinstein Company, responded with horror to the “shameful news” of his alleged assaults four days after the allegations against Weinstein were first published in the New York Times. “The fearless women who raised their voices to expose this abuse are our heroines,” she said on October 9, describing the film mogul’s behavior as “inexcusable”.

McGowan accused Streep of “mendacity”









As a protest against sexual assault in the film industry, Streep and other actresses want to wear black according to media reports for the Golden Globes ceremony on January 7th. Actress Rose McGowan, who accuses Weinstein of having raped her and who started the scandal around him, attacked Streep directly for what she believed to be too lax action and criticized the “silent protest”, according to the “Hollywood Reporter”. Streep won’t make any real change; their silence is the problem. “I hate your mendacity,” tweeted McGowan. The corresponding entry has now been deleted.

Rose McGowan accused Meryl Streep of “mendacity”

Streep then stated again that he did not know anything about Weinstein’s behavior: “I did not deliberately remain silent. I did not know.” Streep is one of the supporters of the recently founded initiative “Time’s Up” (“Time is up”). The initiative works for gender equality and against the harassment of women in the film industry and in American everyday life. With donations from Streep and other Hollywood greats, a legal aid fund was created for women who want to defend themselves.

Streep: Appeal to Melania and Ivanka Trump

In the current interview with the New York Times, Streep now called for reactions from the US first lady, Melania Trump, and the daughter of US President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump, who supports her father as an advisor. “I don’t want to hear about my silence. I want to hear about Melania Trump’s silence. I want to hear something from her. She has so much to say that is valuable. And Ivanka as well. I want her to speak now. “

