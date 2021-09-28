MCU star Chris Hemsworth has to be even more muscular than for Thor · KINO.de

Chris Hemsworth has to face a new role that demands even more than the Norse god.

It is remarkable what actors * do for their roles. The body transformations of some stars are particularly impressive. Most certainly think of Christian Bale, who is probably the undisputed title for this unhealthy discipline. However, Chris Hemsworth also proves that he always has to be fit for his role as Thor. For a very special film, the MCU star has to go a step further, as Total Film reports (via comic book).

Thor and more Marvel can be found on Disney +. Get a subscription here

It’s about the upcoming biopic about wrestling legend Hulk Hogan. Chris Hemsworth is said to embody the iconic wrestler. In an interview with Total Film, the actor revealed what tasks he has to face in order to play the role as well as possible. The physical component should pose a major challenge. According to Hemsworth, he even needs to gain more mass for the role of Hulk Hogan than he already did with Thor. And that has to mean something.

How it will go with the MCU, you can find out here:









Dune: Part 2 – What can we expect in the sequel?

Background to the “Hulk Hogan” biopic

In addition to the physical effort, Hemsworth also has to devote himself extensively to wrestling history, as he tells in the interview. In addition, the body expression of Hulk Hogan is another important point that he is working on. It is currently unknown who will be part of the cast. As of now, “Joker” director Todd Phillips is to direct. Netflix owns the rights to Hogan’s Biopic, which is why the film will most likely start directly on the streaming service.

The biopic is said to be about Hulk Hogan’s path to becoming the greatest wrestling star in the 80s. Hulk Hogan is one of the most famous and successful wrestlers of all time and even played in films like “Rocky III”. From a purely visual point of view, Chris Hemsworth could be the ideal cast of the Hulkster. Among other things, this revealed that the script is currently being written, but he does not yet know the exact details. Meanwhile, the MCU star also has to prepare for his role in “Thor: Love and Thunder”. Of the The film is slated for February 11, 2021 start in German cinemas.

You can test how well you know your way around Marvel here:

did you like this article? Discuss with us about the latest theatrical releases, your favorite series and films that you are eagerly waiting for – on Instagram and Facebook. You can also follow us on Flipboard and Google News.