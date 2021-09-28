May we introduce: the real Will Smith

Smith’s portrayal, Serena added, was so compelling that there were moments when she had to remind herself that it wasn’t really her on-screen father. “Richard Williams is very much like my father,” Smith told me. “If I [das Drehbuch] So, reading for the first time, I understood what it is like to want your children to be successful. I did that a bit with my children too. I understood what it is like to shape a young spirit and that it is different with sons than with daughters. “

“Emancipation” is an even bigger hit, the big budget type of script that often spends years if not decades in preproduction. But when Smith brought the film to the studios last year, George Floyd had died and the world had changed.

“The whole world was gone, saw what happened to George Floyd and got up with one voice and said, We see it. We agree,” said Smith. “This has never happened before, and the possibilities are greater than ever before. I’ve been trying to make films for a long time. And the amount Apple pays to make the story [von Emancipation] to tell is unprecedented. And these possibilities exist worldwide and in abundance. “

In a golden era for black talent in Hollywood, with funds available for projects that would previously have been overlooked, Smith sees no reason to wonder if the apple is poisoned. "I just want to encourage black Americans to accept the credit and seize the current global opportunity," continued Smith. "I just want us to argue less about certain things and focus on the big, ripe fruits."









Of course, I asked him what certain things should be less arguing about, which led Smith to slow down his sentences and rethink his words carefully. “It’s a pitfall,” he told me before plunging into one of the most controversial semantic debates in politics today.

“So ‘Abolition of the police. Defunding the police.’ I think it would be great if we just said, “Get rid of the bad police.” It’s almost like I want us, as black Americans, to change our marketing for the new position we’re in. Well ‘Critical Racial Theory’, just call it ‘Truth Theory’, “said Smith. “The pendulum swings beautifully in our direction. And there is a certain modesty that will best seize the moment for the future of black Americans, without neglecting the difficulties, the pain and the emotions. This is a difficult subject, but me. I am.” think the simplicity of Black Lives Matter was perfect. Anyone who tries to discuss Black Lives Matter looks ridiculous. So when I talk about marketing our ideas, Black Lives Matter was perfect. “

“From an implementation standpoint, Black Lives Matter is the right choice. Defund the police ‘won’t do it no matter how good the ideas are,” he continued. “I’m not saying that we shouldn’t fund the police. I’m just saying that you shouldn’t say that because then the people who would help you won’t.”

Will Smith – the born storyteller

You can’t blame Smith for believing he knows how best to tell a story: the man is a born storyteller. Between takes, I watched as he and his assistants remembered the time they were all trying to come to an evening performance of Denzel Washington’s The Equalizer while filming Concussion in Pittsburgh, which Fuqua was also directing led. The driver of the car, a dreadlocked friend with a Trinidadian accent named Scoty, had missed the exit so they had to do a 22-minute loop to turn back. Then he missed her again. “What’s the point of going to the movies if you miss the trailers?” Yelled Smith, getting Scoty to put it in reverse and take the freeway back until they got to the exit. Smith told the story at least three times as more people joined the circle followed – each new version contained new details, new animated gestures, and an even more refined interpretation of Scoty’s accent – until his staff and security people giggled in pleasure.