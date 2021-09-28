Tuesday, September 28, 2021
Matt Damon: His father died

Matt Damon’s tragic Christmas party
He mourns his father

Christmas is likely to be a sad festival for Matt Damon this year. As it has now become known, his father has died

Matt Damon’s (47, “The Martian”) father lost the battle against cancer: Kent Damon died at the age of 74 after a long illness, as the actor’s management confirmed to the US magazine “Entertainment Weekly”.

Matt Damon: His father is dead

According to this, Kent Damon died on December 14th. In 2010 he was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a cancer of the plasma cells in the bone marrow.




He left everything where it was

Matt Damon had had to cancel public appointments over the past few months due to his father’s health. He did not appear at the Britannia Awards in October, even though he was awarded the Stanley Kubrick Prize there. Even while he was promoting his current film “Downsizing”, Damon was unable to keep many appointments. A few weeks ago he told Extra magazine about his father’s illness: “We gladly accept all the prayers you have, so send them upstairs.”

