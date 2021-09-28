Tuesday, September 28, 2021
Matt Damon: He has a "very private Instagram account"

By Sonia Gupta
Matt Damon
He has a “very private Instagram account”

Matt Damon is active on Instagram.

Matt Damon is active on Instagram.

© Brent Perniac / AdMedia / ImageCollect

Matt Damon was also hit by the social media hype. However, he only has a “very private Instagram account”.

Is Matt Damon (50) now conquering social media? As the actor revealed in an interview with GQ magazine, he has a “very private Instagram account”. He mainly uses this to keep in touch with close friends. “I have 76 followers and I’ve made 40 posts since 2013,” says Damon. His latest post is a photo of his 15-year-old daughter Isabella, who holds up her middle finger: “She does that every time we take a photo of her.”




Not a huge social media presence

Basically, however, a large social media presence is not for the actor. “I just never saw the point,” explains Damon. “And I feel better and better with this decision over time. I understand that I want to be connected to everyone on Facebook, but my life is so full and I am really connected to everyone I need to be connected to.”

In addition to daughter Isabella, Damon is also the father of the two girls Stella (10) and Gia (13). The mother of the three is Luciana Barroso (45), with whom the actor has been married since 2005. Barroso also brought their daughter Alexia (22) into the marriage.

Sonia Gupta
