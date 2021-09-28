Matt Damon: Cancer drama about his father

Matt Damon’s father is terminally ill. Now his health has deteriorated dramatically

Kent Damon, Matt Damon’s father, has had blood cancer for seven years. The doctors gave him no hope of a cure. Everything could happen very quickly now.

Matt Damon’s father is fighting cancer



It is probably one of the greatest fears of every human being: losing one’s parents. Matt Damon must now prepare as best he can. Apparently his papa is dying. The actor canceled all promotional appointments in Los Angeles for his new film “Downsizing” last Friday (December 1st) in order to support the 75-year-old. “We got bad news from Matt Damon. His father is seriously ill. Matt flew to LA for a few press meetings, but since his father’s condition worsened, he immediately traveled back to Boston. He wants the last few moments with him “, a spokeswoman for the Paramount film studios told” Bild “and” Bunte “.









He cancels appointments



The 47-year-old had not appeared at the “Britannia Awards” in Los Angeles in October. There he should receive the “Stanley Kubrick Award for Excellence in Film”. “Unfortunately I had to fly back to Boston because of a family emergency. I’m really very sorry that I can’t be with you. Thank you very much for this wonderful honor,” Matt apologized at the time via video message.

Tragic blows of fate Stars are also hit hard by life



