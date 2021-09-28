Marvel director reunites Brad Pitt and George Clooney · KINO.de

Several film studios are vying for a film in which Hollywood greats Brad Pitt and George Clooney will star, while Jon Watts will direct.

Brad Pitt (“Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”) and George Clooney (“The Midnight Sky”) are among the most famous faces in Hollywood. It is all the more exciting when both acting giants work together in a film. So it came to the first big meeting of the two world stars within the “Oceans” series and afterwards we could see Pitt and Clooney in “Burn After Reading”.

Your last work together was 14 years ago. After this long break, a film is now planned in which both Hollywood greats will play together again. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the promising project is being directed by Jon Watts, who is responsible for all of the “Spider-Man” films starring Tom Holland.

The interest of many large film studios shows how popular the project is. So should Sony, Lionsgate, Apple, Netflix, Amazon, Annapurna, Universal, MGM and Warner Bros. be interested in the film. The film studio that offers the most will probably prevail in the end.

Clooney and Pitt are good friends in private life too.









That is known about the coveted film

A film with the two world stars promises a lot, but little is known about the project so far. At least we can expect Clooney and Pitt to star. In the film, the two actors are supposed to play so-called fixers, i.e. people who deal with problems for certain groups or organizations. Possibly these are criminal matters in which the characters of the two stars could be involved.

It is not yet known when the promising work will be released, but it is good news for film fans to see the two world stars reunited in one film. We are also excited to see how Jon Watts will realize this project, because we know the director mainly through Marvel films. A thriller with George Clooney and Brad Pitt sounds like a special challenge.

