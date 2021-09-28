Mark Wahlberg: Leo DiCaprio almost destroyed his career

Mark Wahlberg and Leonardo DiCaprio are two Hollywood heavyweights today. But it could have turned out quite differently

While the movie “Jim Carroll – In the Streets of New York” (1995) marked one of the first steps in the film business for Mark Wahlberg, 47, Leonardo DiCaprio, 43, was a star by then. After all, he had already received an Oscar nomination two years earlier for his role in “Gilbert Grape – Somewhere in Iowa”. How much the film adaptation of the autobiographical novel by a talented but drug addict basketball player turned into a test for Wahlberg, he told as a guest speaker on Tuesday to students at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA).

Mark Wahlberg and Leo DiCaprio: Close friendship



“He [DiCaprio] didn’t want me for the role, and I didn’t think he was the right person for the role, “the Hollywood Reporter quoted Wahlberg as saying. They both really should have learned to respect each other,” and we did it. “Im They developed a bond during the shooting. Later the two worked together again successfully on the thriller “Departed – Unter Feinden” (2006) – for this role Wahlberg was nominated for an Oscar for the first time. Today the two are close friends.









Mark Wahlberg’s unusual life story



According to the “Hollywood Reporter”, Mark Wahlberg was invited to speak at the annual LEAP Foundation event because his unusual life story, from child from poor backgrounds in Boston’s working-class district to Hollywood star – with the intermediate stages of prisoner, musician (Marky Mark), Underwear model – fits the goals of the foundation. During the week, guest speakers such as actor Anthony Hopkins, 80, and singer Paula Abdul, 56, will be heard.

