Loving greetings for your 64th birthday

Celebrity friends congratulate Tom Hanks

Oscar winner Tom Hanks celebrated his 64th birthday on Thursday (July 9th). His wife, the actress Rita Wilson (63), as well as prominent colleagues congratulated Hollyood legend Hanks with some loving words.

“This greyhound is 64”

Hanks himself posted a short slow-motion video on his Instagram account. In it, the actor jumps over a camera in a swimming pool wearing only swimming trunks. “This greyhound is 64,” he comments on the picture, referring to his latest flick. The world war epic “Greyhound” can be seen this week on the Apple + streaming service. He plays the captain of the American destroyer USS “Keeling”, who hunted down German submarines during World War II.

Wife Rita Wilson: “You are our anchor”

His wife Rita Wilson found particularly loving words on Instagram. The two have been married since 1988 and have sons Chet (29) and Truman (24). “We love you so much. You are our anchor. Every day with you is a blessing,” commented the 63-year-old on a picture in which Hanks can be seen with a happy smile on his face. She also posted two lines from the Beatles song “When I’m Sixty-four”. Model Cindy Crawford (54), singer Lana Del Rey (34) and actor John Stamos (56) congratulated in the comments.







Charlize Theron congratulates her hero

Actress Charlize Theron (44) shared two snapshots with Hanks via Twitter and goes into raptures: “They will stay my hero forever. Happy birthday.” She also put a red heart emoji behind it.

“Star Trek” star George Takei (83) is also one of the congratulators on Twitter. He shared a cut of videos from Hanks’ life and wrote: “Happy birthday to the incomparable Tom Hanks.”

Tom Hanks fight against Corona

Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson were among the first Hollywood stars to contract the coronavirus in March. Both survived the disease well. Tom Hanks is heavily involved in the fight against the pandemic. He donates blood and makes a clear statement to opponents of the mask, as can be seen in the video.