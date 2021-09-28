Liv Lisa Fries in portrait

E.A scene from the third season of “Babylon Berlin”: Charlotte Ritter (played by Liv Lisa Fries), who has risen from assistant to commissioner candidate, struggles through a waiting crowd. She is on her way to court, she is in a great hurry: the point is to prevent an execution. The way is blocked. She shouts: “I have to go through urgently!” The bystanders don’t care, because the crowds here await Gustav Stresemann’s funeral procession. “But you have to wait for the funeral to end,” the police officers tell the young woman. But she does not tolerate contradiction and finally makes her way through the barricade, screaming.

You inevitably have to think of this scene when you sit across from actress Liv Lisa Fries during a conversation. It is the press day for Detlev Buck’s new film, the Thomas Mann adaptation of the well-known bestseller “Confessions of the impostor Felix Krull”, at Berlin’s Gendarmenmarkt.

“Isn’t it a bit cold here?” She asks first and then asks a hotel employee just as politely as she decided to turn off the air conditioning. On a very small scale, it seems to show the same assertiveness, the self-evident courage to open your mouth, not to care about guidelines, rules, and conformism that characterize her character in the described scene from the late 1920s.

A story from the current issue of the FAZ magazine “Frankfurter Allgemeine Quarterly” Subscribe now



It is straight, the short, slightly wavy 1920s bob hairstyle reveals it, already in the middle of the shooting of the new season of the successful series “Babylon Berlin”. “The last few weeks were perhaps the most exhausting of all: We had the dance scenes again.” Is it actually difficult to switch from filming to a day full of press conferences? “It’s actually impossible. I would love to refuse, ”she says. “Babylon Berlin” made it famous, but not adapted it.









Liv Lisa Fries, born thirty years ago in northeast Berlin, is a free spirit. And it is precisely these characteristics, the thirst for freedom and the courage to be obstinate, that make up her game and her success, and since Oskar Roehler’s “Elementarteilchen” (2006) and a role in Schimanski-Tatort 2007, she has received a lot of prizes, international recognition and have brought memorable leading roles in films and series. She likes to rebel against set rules. Or, better said: it exhausts all freedoms within the framework of fixed rules. And that with a charm and a Berlin-style cheekiness that hide great seriousness behind lightness. Precisely for this reason, she explains, she enjoyed working with Detlev Buck on “Confessions of the Impostor Felix Krull”: “Because I generally find Detlev to be a very liberating person: very situational, very humorous, very freedom-loving.”

This love of freedom allowed Fries to take a lot of his own space for improvisation while shooting the film. She plays the role of Zaza, a young prostitute whom Felix Krull (Jannis Niewöhner) meets in Frankfurt. When, through his stepfather’s mediation, he went to Paris and began to work in a grand hotel, she came to the French capital after a while. Like Felix Krull, she is ambitious and concerned about her social advancement, while at the same time remaining very independent from him. She becomes the lover and fiancée of the wealthy Marquis de Venosta (David Kross), who is also friends with Felix Krull.



An unmistakable face: the Berlin actress Liv Lisa Fries – at the beginning of August at the Locarno film festival

:



Image: Picture Alliance / dpa / Keystone / Urs Flueeler



“One of the main instructions from Detlev Buck during the shoot: He kept telling me to break free. At some point I stood on the table and said to him: I just want you to see what happens when you say that. If you say that you want that, then I’ll do it – but then I’ll really do it! “