Leonardo DiCaprio meets Greta Thunberg – “A leader of our time”

Both fight for climate protection – and both have a lot of fans. Now Greta Thunberg and Leonardo DiCaprio have met. The Oscar winner was impressed, and several million people reacted to the photo of the two.

It all began in August 2018 with the Friday protests of the Swede Greta Thunberg. In the meantime, Fridays for Future has become a worldwide movement.

L.eonardo DiCaprio is followed by more than 37 million people on Instagram, Greta Thunberg has already reached eight million followers. When the two met and DiCaprio showed this on Instagram, the response was correspondingly large. By Saturday afternoon, more than 3.8 million people liked a photo that DiCaprio had shared of himself and Thunberg on the platform – with an emotional appeal.

Along with Thunberg, the Hollywood actor is one of the most prominent climate protection activists in the world. Even in his speech when he was awarded the Oscar, DiCaprio called for the protection of the planet. Thunberg, who founded the worldwide Fridays For Future movement, has become a “leader of our time” for him, DiCaprio wrote next to the picture on Instagram.

It is “an honor” to spend time with her. It is thanks to her and other young activists that he can now look optimistically into the future again. They have mutually agreed to support each other – to secure a better future for the planet.

“Hope that Greta’s message is a wake-up call”

DiCaprio continued: “History will guide us by what we do today to ensure that future generations can enjoy the same liveable planet that we have taken for granted. I hope that the message from Greta is a wake-up call for all leaders of the world that the time of inactivity is over. ”

Greta Thunberg is currently in the USA – but is now looking for a way to come back to Europe in a climate-friendly way so that she can travel to the UN climate summit, which has been relocated to Madrid at short notice.