Kourtney Kardashian as private as never – Cologne

We rarely see the Keeping-Up-With-The-Kardashians star. Kourtney is now showing up in private with her Travis Baker.









Kourtney and Travis have been a couple for almost half a year. We are already used to their pictures together, both like to show their affection for the other on their social media accounts and can be seen together at public events. The last time we saw them was at the MTV Video Music Awards at the weekend and they were very intimate with a French kiss on the red carpet. This moment was also captured by Kourtney on her Instagram account. Also, according to Buzzfeed, the couple were spotted in one of the bathrooms with singer Machine Gun Kelly and actress Megan Fox. On the Instagram of the mother of three you can recently see cute couple pictures from Paris, the Italian Riviera and Cabo San Lucas.

Instagram vs. Reality: This is what Kourtney Kardashian now shows from her bedroom

Her followers are used to seeing the two in chic and glamorous robes. Depending on the occasion, a little more or less. But now the reality TV star first posts a picture in which the two can be seen relaxed on a yacht in Portofino, Italy. And then comes the reality check, she posts a series of pictures with the caption: “Instagram vs. Reality”. First you see her in an all-black outfit, perfect full-face make-up and trimmed hair, in the second picture you see Travis Baker and Kourtney Kardashian in a bed, snuggled together and wearing matching face masks. Her fans are enthusiastic about the private snapshot of the two stars, even if it was probably just a hidden advertisement for the face masks.