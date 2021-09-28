“Killers of the Flower Moon”: First exclusive insight into Martin Scorsese’s thriller with Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro

“Killers of the Flower Moon”: First exclusive look into the thriller drama

After Oscar winner and legendary director Martin Scorsese in his career five times with Leonardo Di Caprio (including “The Wolf of Wall Street”, “Departed”) and nine times with Robert De Niro (including “The Irishman”, “Taxi Driver ”) has worked together successfully, the two are now in front of the camera for him in his latest thriller drama“ Killers of the Flower Moon ”. (Also Read: Leonardo DiCaprio Set To Star In This Oscar Remake)

“Killers of the Flower Moon” is based on the Osage murders of the 1920s

The latest Scorsese film is based on the bestseller “The Crime: The Osage Murders and the FBI” by David Grann. This tells the story of the brutal series of murders, which is also known under the name “Reign of Terror”. In Oklahoma in the 1920s, Native Americans discovered oil deposits on their land and became wealthy. In the period that followed, however, there were more deaths, so that the oil rights increasingly fell into the hands of the rich and fair-skinned farmer William Hale.

Robert De Niro will take on exactly that villain role. We can look forward to Leonardo Di Caprio as his nephew Ernest Burkhart, who is torn between loyalty to his busy uncle and his lover Mollie Burkhart – an Osage native, played by Lily Gladstone. (Also interesting: Tom Cruise: This will be his most dangerous stunt so far in “Mission: Impossible 7”)









From Paramount to Apple Studio

It was originally planned that Paramount Studios would take over the production of “Killers of the Flower Moon”. However, director and producer Scorsese rewrote the script together with screenwriter Eric Roth. The original idea that Leonardo DiCaprio would slip into the role of FBI agent Tom White and investigate the series of murders was discarded. Instead of a dramatic criminal hunt with the Oscar winner as a hero, the film is now more of a character study. (Also: “Dexter”: Season 9 brings the popular killer back one more time)

Convinced of this change, Apple Studio has meanwhile grabbed the rights. The US company is estimated to invest between 150 and 200 million US dollars as a budget and show the latest Scorsese flick exclusively on Apple TV + after it has been shown in theaters. However, thanks to a special agreement, Paramount is still responsible for this start. The cinema release is planned for 2022.

