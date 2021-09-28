Keanu Reeves is immortalized as a real person in the cart

A few weeks will pass until the release of Cyberpunk 2077. So that the waiting time is not too agonizing, developer CD Projekt Red is providing a musical sample in the form of a video.

The soundtrack of the upcoming RPG will be created by some well-known artists, including A $ AP Rocky, Grimes, Refused and Run The Jewels. The latter contribute the song “No Save Point”, in which a line of text caused a stir among some fans: Keanu Reeves is mentioned directly by name.

The double Reeves in the cyberpunk universe

“Keanu Reeves, cyber arm under my sleeve”, Killer Mike from Run The Jewels raps in the song. At first glance, a reference to the fact that the Canadian actor (known from Matrix and John Wick, among others) embodies the character Johnny Silverhand within Cyberpunk 2077. You’d think that that’s why Reeves doesn’t even appear in the game – or does it?

There’s a little more behind the mention of Keanu Reeves, like Patrick K. Mills, Senior Quest Designer for Cyberpunk 2077 Twitter executes. According to him, the entire lyrics of the song are »Lore-friendly«, which is why the line of lyrics doesn’t go out of line.

According to Mills, the song mentions you »little-known actors from the collapse era«who looks a lot like Johnny Silverhand. In the years after Silverhand’s disappearance, Reeves was often mistaken for the “Rockerboy”. From a purely visual point of view, such a mix-up may seem realistic given the circumstances, but age becomes the crux of the matter.

Keanu Reeves is 24 years older than Johnny Silverhand, which is why the differences between the two people should be apparent on closer inspection at the latest. At the time of Silverhand’s disappearance in 2020, he was just 32 years old, while Keanu had already passed 56. (To be fair, it should be mentioned at this point that Keanu Reeves doesn’t seem to age much in real life either.)









Nevertheless: Keanu Reeves is also an actor in the world of cyberpunk. His career is all too glorious, very different from reality, but evidently not gone.

It has not yet been clarified whether it will only be mentioned in the song or whether the actor will even have an appearance outside of Silverhand’s portrayal. After all, Reeves would be 113 years old by 2077 – that could be tricky in 2077, despite the futuristic technology of Cyberpunk.

The complete music video for the song No Save Point by Run The Jewels is available on YouTube:

What is the collapse in the world of cyberpunk?

The collapse era Mills is referring to is a important historical event in the world of cyberpunk. 1996 saw the great collapse of western civilization and the rise of various megacorporations. The United States in particular is suffering from enormous unemployment and a great deal of corruption as a result of a stock market crash.

One of the companies benefiting from the collapse is Arasaka. With the help of blackmail and other criminal machinations, the group has fought its way to the top and is vehemently defending this position. Also in Cyberpunk 2077 will be Arasaka, who specialize in finance and private security.

When it comes to the mega-corporation, Johnny Silverhand plays a huge role. The supporting character, who is embodied and spoken by Keanu Reeves, has chosen Arasaka as the enemy in Cyberpunk 2020 and is publicly rebelling against his machinations. He then loses his life in an attack on the company’s headquarters – at least that’s what they say. In Cyberpunk 2077, Johnny Silverhand will play an important role anyway, or perhaps because of it.

We'll tell you more about Silverhand and what place it occupies in Cyberpunk 2077 in a separate article:







It won’t be long before you meet Johnny Silverhand yourself. After the third release postponement, Cyberpunk 2077 will now appear on December 10, 2020.