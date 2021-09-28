Katy Perry: She speaks openly about her depression

by Sandra Reitz



Katy Perry usually seems happy and energetic. Now she talks about her depression – and how she learned to live with it.

They are honest words that touch you deeply. “I didn’t know what my life was and who I was myself. I couldn’t imagine living.” Katy Perry, 35, said this openly in an interview with “Good Morning America” ​​and said: “I was clinically depressed.”

Katy Perry speaks openly about depression



There are always sad phases in her life, but in mid-2017 it was particularly depressing. During this dark time, she even thought of suicide. The trigger at the time was their album “Witness” – the reviews were bad, the sales mediocre, a flop. During this time, it was impossible for her to get up in the morning, Perry continued. She was undergoing therapy at the Hoffman Institute in Los Angeles, dealing with her problems in depth psychology.









And she got involved with Orlando Bloom, 43, with whom she is expecting her first child this summer: After a separation, the two found each other again at the end of 2017. Perry had previously confessed to the Indian “Vogue” that he was her salvation. “Orlando is like a sage. When we first met, he said we’d take the dark sides away from each other. It’s exhausting, but we treat each other.” At first that scared her. “I’ve never had a partner who wanted to go on an emotional and spiritual journey with me.”

Orlando Bloom is their “anchor”



Orlando Bloom is a Zen Buddhist who has been trying to lead a meaningful life since 2004. The evangelical pastor’s daughter found her own way to God through her spirituality. And to herself. Orlando, whom she calls her “anchor”, showed her how important it is to love yourself. “He’s not always a fan of Katy Perry, but always one of Katheryn Hudson” – that’s her real name.

As did her grandma Ann, who recently passed away at the age of 99. The great loss, plus the death of her cat and the corona lockdown – that recently drained the pregnant Perry a lot. But today she knows how to deal with the “waves of depression”. She consciously took the time to say goodbye to her grandmother: “I locked myself in my car and cried.”

Where something ends, something new begins: Katy will soon be able to welcome her little daughter. Then mom has a fan for life.

