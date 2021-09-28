Katy Perry on her grandma’s deathbed: Here she whispers the baby message to her – folks

Katy Perry (35) mourns her grandmother. On Instagram, the star musician let her fans know that her grandmother Ann Pearl Hudson died last Sunday at the age of 99. And she shared a very special, last moment with the woman who meant so much to her.

On Perry’s Instagram account, a series of moving photos and videos show the singer with her grandma.

The most touching video of the Instagram post shows grandma and granddaughter in their last moments together on their deathbed. The singer then announces a mega-surprise: “Grandma, I’m going to have a baby!”, She confesses happily. And jokes: “Don’t tell anyone.”

Perry’s grandmother seems clearly weakened. Nevertheless, she seems pleased with the good news from her beloved granddaughter.

She had only recently revealed the secret of Perry’s pregnancy. The rumors that the musician and her fiancé Orlando Bloom (43) are expecting a baby have been around for some time.



In the Instagram post, the singer is very thoughtful. In addition to many profound thoughts relating to life after death, Katy Perry also publicly says goodbye to her beloved grandma in the post:









She was a wonderful grandma, I will always have something of her in me.

The singer continues: “Ann Pearl Hudson was a fighter. (…) She survived a severe depression and raised three children alone as a seamstress. She made G-strings for showgirls and similar artists in Las Vegas. “





The granddaughter apparently got her small degree of madness from her grandmother. In addition, her wit, her fighting spirit, her style and her stubbornness would live on in her to this day, writes Perry.

And she will certainly pass on a part of Grandma Ann to her baby …