Tuesday, September 28, 2021
Katy Perry: confusion about baby photo – Cologne

By Arjun Sethi
Katy Perry caused a lot of confusion with a baby photo last week.

Katy Perry caused a lot of confusion when she posted a baby picture of her child and their father on social media the Sunday night before the American Music Awards ceremony. But despite an explanatory caption, fans thought at first sight that Katy Perry published a first picture of her baby named Daisy Dove, who is currently 3 months old. Her fiancé Orlando Bloom himself seemed a little confused when he wrote in the comments, “It’s up to me”. But the fans continued to write in the comments: “OMG! I thought this was Daisy’s first picture “or” Lol I thought it was Daisy, I almost had a heart attack, don’t do this again lol. “Katy Perry and husband Orlando Bloom brought daughter Daisy on August 26th to the world.

Katy Perry’s live appearance

Katy Perry kept things subtle on Sunday night in a duet at the 2020 American Music Awards performance, where she performed live for the first time since her daughter was born. The superstar wore a dyed blonde bob and a denim jacket over a white rib top and matching jeans with acid wash as she sat on the cover of her album Smile while working with Rucker. She had a soulful expression for the stripped-back performance, in which the singer and rucker sat facing each other and with social distance. Originally, the performance was supposed to be a solo appearance for Katy Perry, but it was announced on Sunday morning that she would be teaming up with Rucker for a newly invented duet.

