Johnny Depp girlfriend: who’s the new guy at the actor’s side?

Do you get any woman with fame and fortune? Unfortunately, that doesn’t apply to Johnny Depp. But now he’s in love again! But who is Johnny Depp’s girlfriend?

Johnny Depp girlfriend – is he lucky in love now?

If you look at the love life of the American actor Johnny Depp, it is just as turbulent as the wild life of Jack Sparrow in the popular film series “Pirates of the Caribbean”! The 57-year-old heartthrob has been married twice and has a daughter and a son with his first wife Vanessa Paradis. The marriage lasted only three years, but for a long time they were the ultimate dream couple!









Johnny Depp’s many wives

Johnny Depp can now boast a long list of his ex-girlfriends. Including many well-known names such as none other than Kate Moss! Most recently, Depp hit the headlines because there was a real mud fight with his ex-wife, US actress Amber Heard. He accused her of leaving excrement in his bed. However, she reported drugs, alcohol and domestic violence. The war of divorce has not yet come to an end, so it is suspected that some more negative headlines will follow.

He’s got a new one! This is Johnny Depp’s girlfriend!

Now it is rumored that Johnny Depp should already have a new girlfriend. In fact, it should even be a 33-year-old German. Sophie Hermann, from Munich, is said to have conquered his heart. Uschi Glas’s stepdaughter has already caused a sensation on the TV show “Made in Chelsea”. Although it has not yet been officially confirmed that the two are a couple, the appearance alone is very reminiscent of Depp’s ex-ex Amber Heard. So Johnny Depp’s fans have to wait a little longer until the truth between Depp and Hermann comes to light!

Johnny Depp’s love life at a glance

Johnny Depp married Vanessa Paradis in 1983 The couple divorced in 1986 Joint children: Lily-Rose Depp and John Christopher Depp III In 2015, Depp married actress Amber Heard, who was 23 years his junior The divorce was filed in 2017 Both are currently on trial for domestic violence and drug use The new friend at Depp’s side is said to be Sophie Hermann

Image source:

Getty Images News / Gareth Cattermole / Staff

