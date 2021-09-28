Jennifer Lawrence: Engagement to Cooke Maroney Official – Folks

Now it’s finally official: Jennifer Lawrence (28) is engaged!

Compared to the US magazine “People“A spokesperson for the actress just confirmed the engagement rumors that have been circulating recently. Some fans didn’t even know how serious it really is between the Hollywood darling and her boyfriend Cooke Maroney (34).

And who is JLaw’s Mr. Right anyway?

Cooke Maroney is best known in New York in the art scene. He studied art history at New York University and works on the Upper East Side at the Gladstone Gallery. His father, James Maroney, was an art dealer in Manhattan. Today, Maroney’s parents James and Suki Fredericks are said to own Oliver Hill Farm in Vermont.

A mutual friend – Laura Simpson – is said to have introduced Cooke and Jen to each other. Laura and Jennifer Lawrence are said to have known each other for twelve years. She accompanied the “Hunger Games” star to the 2014 Academy Awards.













Laura Simpson is one of Jennifer’s closest friends. She is said to have introduced the actress to her current fiancé. Here she accompanied Jennifer Lawrence (r.) To the Oscars in 2014Photo: Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images



First date rumors about Cooke and Jennifer were circulating in June 2018. However, it was also said at the time: They want to keep their relationship as private as possible and not show up together.

In fact, there are hardly any snapshots of their love trips through Europe or a romantic dinner in New York.

Sudden surprise: The website Page Six quotes a source who watched the couple with friends at the Raoul French restaurant in New York and picked up the words engagement: “Everyone seemed to be celebrating and people were talking about it. Her ring was very noticeable. However, they were tucked away in a corner. “

Now the official confirmation followed!

Well guys, sorry! But there are other pretty actresses to dream about …