Jennifer Lawrence counters criticism of dress: “I’m extremely offended”

The men all wrapped up warmly and wrapped in coats, the woman in evening dress: Jennifer Lawrence had to take criticism for her outfit at the press shoot for the film “Red Sparrow” in London.

While the men wore coats, Jennifer Lawrence stood in her dress on the balcony of a London hotel. However, the actress has no understanding for criticism of her outfit – and defends herself with sharp words.

She is considered one of the champions for equality in Hollywood. But for her revealing appearance on the balcony of the Corinthia Hotel in London, Jennifer Lawrence not only garnered enthusiastic articles in the British tabloids, but also criticism from the feminist side. “That’s a pretty depressing (and revealing) picture: Not just because I was outside today and it’s freezing cold,” tweeted Helen Lewis, the deputy editor-in-chief of the British weekly New Statesman. The journalist alludes to the fact that the men are all wrapped up warmly and wrapped in coats, while the actress stands outdoors in a skimpy evening dress.

Now the protagonist has spoken up herself – and has shown little understanding for the criticism of her choice of clothes. “Wow. I don’t even know where to start in this’ Jennifer Lawrence wearing a revealing dress in the cold ” debate,” she wrote in an angry Facebook post. “Not only is this ridiculous, I am extremely offended.”

She only stood outside for five minutes and, if necessary, would have stood in the snow. “Do you think I cover this great dress with a coat and a scarf?” JLaw wrote to her critics. She still decides what to wear. “If I want to freeze, that’s my choice too!”









Jennifer Lawrence remains a feminist



And then Jennifer Lawrence presented once again which side she is on – and where she locates her critics: “This is sexist, this is ridiculous, this is not feminist,” she wrote. It doesn’t get anyone any further to overreact to everything someone says and do or to spark controversy about what attracts someone.

Lawrence himself showed how to do it better in 2015: she wrote an article for Lena Dunham’s feminist newsletter “Lenny” in which she railed against the unequal pay of men and women in Hollywood – and thus sparked an important debate that continues to this day persists.

On the other hand, whether she wore a dress or a coat on the balcony in London – no one will remember that by next week.





che