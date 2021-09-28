Jennifer Aniston launches a hairbrush

The Hollywood beauty stated that the inspiration for releasing an untangler came from her “biggest” hair gaffe, which she committed as a teenager when she had her waist-length hair cut off. She said, “There’s not a single brush that does the same thing. I had this amazing hair that was long and straight, and that came up to my waist. And I always wanted to cut it off. My mom said, ‘When you’re 13, you can do what you want. And that was the biggest mistake I ever made because I cut them off completely. “

Jennifer also revealed that her brand’s name – which is free of all nasty chemicals – is inspired by the first car she bought.

While the brand will focus on hair products, Aniston hinted that it is likely to move into other areas of beauty care in the future. She added to People: “Right now it’s about hair, but all sorts of ideas are boiling in my head. I don’t see any limits to anything.”