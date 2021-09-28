Jan Köppen made out with Katy Perry!

Four prominent guessing teams, loads of exciting puzzles about the biggest stars and hits in music history and the question: Who is the greatest music expert? This is the new music quiz “Die Hitwisser” on VOX.

“Die Hitwisser” is not only puzzling over singers, songwriters and the greatest world hits, but also wallowing in memories together. In addition to a concentrated load of specialist knowledge, the celebrities can also score points with useless or snatched knowledge. They also share incredible stories with viewers: Which of the eight celebrities played at Pink’s wedding? And who was allowed to kiss singer Katy Perry?









In a total of 25 question and five bonus game rounds you have to prove that you really are a “hit-know”. Whether in the restaurant, on the sofa at home or in your favorite record store – the rate duos give everything. And the audience is invited to take part. This music quiz not only invites you to puzzle along, but also to groove and sing along!

Which celebrity can defend their musical honor and become Germany’s “hit-know” and who turns out to be “confidante” or even just “a little bit knowledgeable”?