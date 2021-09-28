James Bond: You need to know that before going to the movies for No Time To Die

In “Specter” the new M has brought in Max Denbigh as his advisor. He plans to crush the double zero section to create a global security agency called Nine Eyes. James Bond infiltrates a secret meeting of Specter in Rome, chaired by his foster brother Franz Oberhauser (Christoph Waltz). Bond is hunted by contract killers, but manages to flee Rome. Shortly before his suicide, Mr. White instructs him to look after his daughter Dr. Protecting Madeleine Swann (Lea Seydoux).

Bond and Madeleine discover the headquarters of Specter through a tip from Mr. White and meet Oberhauser there, who identifies himself as Ernst Stavro Blofeld. He also reveals that he is behind the numerous rogue organizations that have made life difficult for Bond in recent years. Blofeld is also the mastermind behind Nine Eyes and plans to take control of all secret services in the world.









When Bond returns to London, Madeleine is kidnapped by Blofeld, whereupon the double-zero agent does everything possible to save her. He can arrest Blofeld, but instead of killing him, he hands him over to MI6. At the end of Specter, Bond retires, interrupted by the events in No Time To Die.

You can see what Bond awaits in his last adventure in the cinema from September 30th!

Here you can find the seasons for “No Time to Die”!