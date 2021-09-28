James Bond in private: “When I die, I give everything away” – people

He is free.

He is sad.

He is happy.

He was the best 007 for 15 years.

Daniel Craig (52) cried on the last day of shooting of his fifth James Bond thriller “No Time to Die”.

His sea-blue eyes wink back: “It was raining outside. At the Pinewood studio, the whole crew applauded. It was very moving – an anti-climax. It’s been almost 16 years of my life. But James Bond didn’t cry – I cried. “

Now he’s stealing, tanned by the Greek sun.

BILD meets him in London, in the Corinthia Hotel, between Thames and 10 Downing Street.





The actor 2019Photo: GILBERT BELLAMY / REUTERS



★★★

He is barefoot in leather slippers. Blue polo shirt, beige trousers, silver Omega watch.

I’ve known him for 15 years. I have never seen him as relaxed as now. A free, rich, happy man: “Yesterday I watched my last Bond with friends. I was really happy, very happy. Melancholy too. It’s my best! A finale. I am proud.”

He has to laugh: “Of course the fans have to decide that!”





Since 2006 (“Casino Royale”) in the service as a cult agent: Daniel Craig slips into “No Time to Die” for the fifth and last time in the role of 007 – and looks better than ever Photo: Universal Pictures



His 5th bond was in the corona safe for 18 months. It is the explosive end of the Craig era – 163 minutes long: “After this terrible pandemic, we can finally celebrate it, as a small miracle. It would have been a disaster if the film had to be streamed online. It is an event epic that celebrates the cinema! “

In the last 007 hit “Specter”, Daniel Craig played with a broken right leg, torn tendons, wrapped in protective scaffolding (retouched away from the computer): “I was done. And first of all didn’t want to have anything more to do with Bond. I felt the age. “

★★★

Today Craig is probably the most famous movie star in the world. Gage: 25 million.

He pulls out the license to resign 007 in a self-determined manner, is more or less the Merkel of espionage: “I think I am now starting the third act of my life after James Bond. I still love making films. It’s a massive thrill in my life. I’ll play as long as I can! I love the cinema. “

★★★

BILD: Who will be the next Bond?

Daniel Craig laughs: “No idea! This is no longer my job. The new guy has to reinvent Bond. “

Bond made you a wealthy man, but you don’t want to die a rich man?

He ponders: “Of course I take care of my family. She will be taken care of. But I think you shouldn’t bequeath too much money, it’s in bad taste. So if I am still wealthy when I die, then I will donate as much money as possible to good causes to do good. “

You are the most famous star in the world right now! Can you have a few beers in the pub without bodyguards?

His hands fly in the air of the ballroom: “Not here in London. But I live with our family in New York and try to live as normally as possible. “

How did you experience the pandemic?

Craig smiles: “I wanted to learn languages, learn to play instruments – everything didn’t work out. We have a small child. That keeps you fit. “

★★★

A retired bond is a fairy tale. Daniel Craig’s life is also a dream of a little boy who sat dreaming lonely in the cinema.

Fifteen years ago (there was still no iPhone) I sat across from the cool Liverpool man in the London “Dorchester”, in the shadow of his suite 107. He was blonde, unknown and 38. And a mystery.

He had Prince Charles ears, a boxer’s nose, military muscles, and glacier eyes.

He wore custom-made Lobb shoes, a white Turnbull & Asser custom-made shirt, blue Brioni silk ties – and the Omega moon watch. Back then he didn’t have a car or a flat screen TV, but a tube television. He was once a messy street kid from Cheshire near Liverpool.

His father: a pub tenant. Mother: art teacher.

As a teenager he performed in the pub, copied Dick & Doof and Croucho Marx from TV. School was crap. He was bullied. But at 14 he played a gravedigger on the school stage: “It was a body-shock feeling full of adrenaline that I had never felt before.”

It was the first time in his life that he had something of his own. His first cinema awakening when he was 15 was “Blade Runner” with Harrison Ford: “I thought: I want to do that too …”





2008: Craig in a scene from “James Bond 007: Quantum of Solace”Photo: AP



★★★

Craig became the sixth and sexiest Bond.

His “M” was and is Barbara Broccoli (61), the “Eon Productions” heir to 007 original producer Cubby Broccoli. The British beauty (born in LA) discovered Craig at a funeral in 2004 – when he was carrying the coffin of a mutual friend.

She had previously seen him in “Elisabeth” (1998), as the papal psycho killer priest who was supposed to murder Cate Blanchett: “He caused me to freeze. I just thought: My God … “

When the call came with the 007 okay, Craig was in the supermarket in Baltimore: “I bought a bottle of vodka to celebrate and made myself martinis. Then I wandered through the bars wonderfully anonymously. I knew it and nobody else. I had a hangover for three days. “

He was scared of 007. He called his pre-Bond Pierce Brosnan. He advised: “Do it!”

He called film director Steven Spielberg: “Do it!”

“No time to die” in numbers: ► With a running time of 163 minutes, Daniel Craig has the “longest” (Bond of all time). ► Due to the corona, the 25th Bond film FOUR was postponed. ► At 5415 days, Daniel Craig has been in the 007 office longer than Roger Moore († 89, 4527 days). ► Cost: around 250 million euros. The most expensive film of all time remains “Pirates of the Caribbean 4” (almost 360 million). ► 32,000 liters of Coca-Cola were poured onto the cobblestones of Matera (Italy) for a motorcycle stunt – to prevent the risk of slipping. (Cost: almost 50,000 euros).

★★★

Craig is an action guy who likes to drink beer, Campari, Negroni, but also does 1 1/2 hours of cardio training every day. With a carbohydrate break: “You have to stop thinking all the time and damn it, start acting!”

He loves football (Liverpool and Klopp), books, old records, his garden.

He has two daughters.

He secretly married Oscar star Rachel Weisz (50, “The Eternal Gardener”) in New York. You have an apartment in Manhattan and a country house near New York: “Maybe I’m just getting old now …”













Hollywood dream couple: Daniel Craig and Rachel WeiszPhoto: AFP / Getty Images



Incidentally, in the last millennium, Craig fell in love with a Berliner – Heike Makatsch. They were a couple for seven years. Sometimes he stood around taciturn in galleries in Berlin or at “Toten Hosen” concerts and nobody spoke to him.

When I asked him about his German love earlier, his face froze into armor and his steel jaw closed silently.

An eternal gentleman is forever silent.





Were a couple from 1996 to 2004: Daniel Craig and Heike MakatschPhoto: German Select / Getty Images



★★★

▶ ︎ The story of “No Time to Die”, the 25th 007 thriller?

James Bond is in killer retirement. He lives in a beach house in Jamaica, like its inventor. But to save his secret service, he returns. The porter doesn’t know him anymore: “Bond?”

★★★

▶ ︎ What does 007 aD do?

His stroke of luck is the crime comedy “Knives Out” with Craig as a gentlemanly detective (box office: 312 million). He has just shot part two in Greece for the streaming giant Netflix (fee for two films: around 100 million!).

▶ ︎ One last tip for the new Bond?

Daniel Craig smiles, “I think deep down, James Bond is a good person. He wants to protect humanity. But for that he does dubious things. This is his eternal conflict: He’s some kind of good old hero who has to do bad things. But he’s doing his best. The new Bond has to do that too, give his best. “

Bond doesn’t die. Bond is forever. 00infinite.

Who is who in the new 007?

THE BOND GIRL





Ana de Armas (33) plays agent Paloma. The Cuban and Craig already know each other from the hit film “Knives Out”. Ana about her role: “No Bond girl has ever been that tough”Photo: imago images / Prod.DB



THE 00 AGENT





Nomi (Lashana Lynch, 33) cuts a pretty good figure alongside James Bond. In between there were even rumors that she would be his successorPhoto: 2021 DANJAQ, LLC AND MGM.



THE ROGUE





Oscar star Rami Malek (40) becomes a nightmare as super terrorist Lyutsifer Safin for 007. Lyutsifer is the Russian name form of Lucifer – fitting Safin’s devilish characterPhoto: 2021 DANJAQ, LLC AND MGM.



THE BOND BROTHER





Oscar winner Christoph Waltz (64, r.) Returns as Ernst Stavro Blofeld for the Craig finals. He’s Bond’s crazy stepbrother – and this time maybe an ally too …Photo: © 2021 DANJAQ, LLC AND MGM. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.



THE SONG