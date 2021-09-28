Isabella Cruise shares rare selfie: This is what Tom Cruise daughter looks like today

Isabella “Bella” Cruise is one of two adopted children of the former Hollywood dream couple Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman. The two announced their separation in 2001. Cruise and Kidman shared custody of their adopted children after the divorce – even if the latter is now said to have little contact with Bella and her brother Connor Cruise. In contrast to their famous parents, the two adopted children of the Hollywood stars live a life away from the limelight.









Isabella Cruise shows off her tattoo

While the 26-year-old Cruise regularly gives insights into his life, at least on Instagram, and repeatedly posts photos of himself fishing, the 28-year-old Bella usually holds back on social media with all too private postings. Now, after a long time, the actor’s daughter has published a selfie of herself on Instagram. Your followers have an opportunity to see what Isabella Cruise currently looks like: Bella is currently wearing a trendy mullet hairstyle with super short fringes. She dyed her hair auburn. Also shown in the picture: A unicorn tattoo on Isabella’s right upper arm.