Is Bitcoin a Purely Speculative Asset? According to a former US treasurer, yes

The former US treasurer has commented on the ongoing debate about the future of the top cryptocurrencies. In their opinion, XRP is superior to both Bitcoin (BTC / USD) and Ethereum (ETH / USD), although there are plenty of people who will totally disagree with their view.

According to Rios, Ethereum and Bitcoin are purely speculative assets compared to Ripple (XRP / USD).

Rios says XRP is better than BTC and ETH for payments

Are you looking for quick news, hot tips, and market research? Then sign up for the Invezz newsletter today.

The 43rd Treasurer of the United States stated that XRP plays an important role in enabling cross-border payments. According to her, the two top crypto assets (BTC and ETH) don’t have a compelling comparable value proposition.

Rios also underscores their point of view by pointing out recent measures taken by China to ban crypto trading. The Chinese government has taken its goal of suppressing the trade in digital assets within China’s borders very seriously. The recent ban is part of a long line of FUDs as the government defends its decision with the constant facilitation of money laundering through cryptocurrencies.

Shortly after the announcement, the crypto market saw a slight decline before gradually recovering.









Now, Rios is one of the few people who has questioned the viability of assets like BTC and ETH, despite having endorsed XRP for a few months. In addition to being a supporter, she’s also part of Ripple’s board of directors. In addition to praising XRP for its role in facilitating payments, Rios has also praised its “credibility” as opposed to Bitcoin, nicknamed “the currency of crime on the dark web.”

Many crypto enthusiasts disagree with Rios

While few people support Rio’s view, many crypto enthusiasts have questioned her recent tweet claiming that both Bitcoin and Ethereum find their value only in speculation. Bitcoin, in particular, has gained more recognition around the world as an asset for facilitating payments.

Today, the crypto asset serves many individuals and organizations as a digital store of value. And recently El Salvador introduced the digital asset as its currency. These recent developments show that Bitcoin is valuable not only as a speculative asset, but also as a store of value and for transactional purposes.